One final thought heading into prep football season

Cary-Grove last season won the area’s 70th state football title. Mark Busch/Shaw Local News Network

One week.

All that stands between us and opening night of the prep football season is seven days. To celebrate the imminent arrival, we’ve been counting down — week by week — to the big day.

So far we’ve brought you the area’s top seven season openers, six of the top senior recruits, five new head coaches to watch, the four toughest schedules, three bold predictions and two things to remember heading into the season.

To wrap up our countdown, I offer one final thought in the form of a history lesson.

In case you haven’t heard, this season marks the 50th anniversary of the IHSA state football championships. In 1974 — about 90 years after the first high school football game in Illinois — 10 teams gathered at Hancock Stadium in Normal to determine title winners in five classes.

Among the champions was West Chicago, the first of dozens of title teams to emerge from our coverage area. Since then, from the Wildcats to Cary-Grove last year, our teams have combined for a remarkable 70 championships.

Three times, in 1995, 2004 and 2009, area teams have come home with half the championships. Simply put, this is football territory.

While programs ebb and flow, and some disappear, football around here has endured through some pretty tough times. Safety concerns and the pandemic left the sport reeling, but slowly it’s been building back up.

IHSA football isn’t perfect. Some may think the eight-class playoff system is bloated. Maybe you don’t like private schools and public schools competing in the same bracket.

But it’s still our sport, together.

Lake View and South Division supposedly played that first prep game in 1885. From five playoff classes in 1974 to six in 1980 to eight in 2001, football steadily grew to become the king of all sports in Illinois.

Through the growth, we’ve found a way to come full circle. After the playoffs started in Normal, it shifted to Northwestern, back to Normal, to Champaign and then to DeKalb. Now, for a third time, it’s back in Normal.

The point is — to all the coaches and players out there — secure your place in the history of the game. It may seem small, and it may not seem significant, but you’re part of something that’s thrived for nearly 150 years in Illinois.

Use the opportunity this season to inspire the next generation of players and coaches. Support the lower levels. Thank your fans for coming to games. Encourage the growth of flag football. Treat officials with respect to keep them coming back.

This may seem like a rambling “one final thought,” but I truly feel it’s important to respect the history of the game. That goes for every member of every program.

What made those 1976 and 1995 Hampshire title teams so special? Can this year’s Hersey team recapture the magic of the Huskies’ championship team in 1987?

It all ties together, and it all matters. Respecting and remembering each link in the chain keeps it strong.

Most of you won’t experience the thrill of winning a state title. But don’t let that deter you from securing your place in history.