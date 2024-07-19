Looking at six of the area’s top high school senior football recruits

Geneva wide receiver Talyn Taylor is committed to Georgia. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Let the countdown continue!

We’re now six weeks away from opening night in the IHSA prep football season. To commemorate perhaps the most anticipated day of the entire school year, we’re counting down — week by week — some of the top story lines.

After looking last week at seven of the best season-opening games, this week we’re focusing on six of the area’s top senior football recruits. Never an easy list to compile, but we’ve got some top guys here, presented alphabetically.

Logan Farrell, TE, Hersey

You don’t see many players from around here end up at North Carolina, but Farrell and the Tar Heels decided they were a perfect fit when he accepted their scholarship offer in the middle of the playoffs last season.

At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Farrell has tremendous athleticism. Rivals recruiting analyst “Edgy” Tim O’Halloran rates him as the top senior tight end in the state and the 16th overall senior recruit.

In addition to his talents on the football field — including nine touchdown catches last season — he also placed third in the state in the shot put and sixth in discus at the IHSA meet in May.

Dominik Hulak, LB, IC Catholic Prep

Hulak is committed to Notre Dame, but the question is where he’ll play. Given his versatility, it could be at his high school position of linebacker or his projected position of defensive end.

Hulak’s offers were scattered throughout the country, from Iowa and Iowa State to Missouri and Stanford. Each probably had their own vision for the 6-foot-4, 235-pound three-sport athlete.

With that kind of athleticism, you can’t go wrong wherever you put him. O’Halloran has him rated 13th in the senior class in Illinois.

Joseph Reiff, DL, York

In a tough senior class, especially on the defensive line, O’Halloran lists Reiff eighth overall in Illinois.

You can understand why Notre Dame offered him so early. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Reiff has the perfect combination of speed and strength. During track and field season he participated in sprints and in the throws.

Reiff committed to the Fighting Irish early in his junior season. If he hadn’t found his home so soon, he likely would’ve garnered more offers.

Terrence Smith, WR, West Aurora

The only uncommitted player on this list, Smith boasts more than a dozen offers and has taken official visits to Iowa and Minnesota.

Whoever gets him with be thrilled with the 6-4, 185-pound frame that dwarfs most defensive backs. His basketball talents and dunking prowess attest to his ability to get up and snag anything in his vicinity.

O’Halloran lists Smith as the No. 17 senior recruit in the state. He’s one of five in the top 20 who are uncommitted, but Smith may decide soon.

Talyn Taylor, WR, Geneva

Honestly, all you need to know about why he’s on this list is his college choice. In June he committed to SEC giant Georgia after garnering two dozen offers from power conference schools.

Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, USC … you name the school, they likely offered Taylor. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder checks all the boxes but could develop quickly into a big-play receiver for the Bulldogs.

O’Halloran lists Taylor as the state’s No. 2 senior recruit, behind Fenwick defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall.

Jaylen Williams, DL, Palatine

Williams chose defending national champion Michigan, committing in June, despite getting offers from virtually the entire SEC and elsewhere.

At 6-6, 275 pounds, he’s a terrifying presence on the edge. As he adds weight and strength at the next level, his impact will be even greater.

O’Halloran rates Williams seventh overall among Illinois seniors.

Williams’ comments last month about Michigan really said something about his commitment on and off the field.

“It truly felt like home to me,” he said. “It wasn’t anything specific, but I just liked the culture of how they take care of the players and make sure that you get a degree.”