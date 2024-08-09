Three bold predictions for the 2024 high school football season

York will be among the many teams this season challenging two-time defending Class 8A champion Loyola Academy for the 2024 title. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Three to go … weeks, that is.

Our countdown to the start of the IHSA prep football season continues with glee. So far we’ve looked at seven of the area’s top season openers, six of the top senior recruits, five new coaches and the four toughest schedules.

In this edition, we offer a scary one — three bold predictions for the 2024 prep football season.

We’re not going to be too nutty here. There won’t be any worst-to-first predictions and there won’t be any negativity.

This is high school sports, folks. We’re here to have fun.

And new …

I won’t say it’s been easy for Loyola Academy the last two seasons, but the Ramblers sure made it look that way.

They’re the two-time defending Class 8A champions, giving them five titles overall. Loyola beat Lincoln-Way East in the final in both 2022 and 2023 by more than 10 points.

It’s only August, but right now if you had to pick two teams to reach the 8A title game, it’d probably be the Ramblers and Griffins again. Would anything be different this time, or would Loyola become the first team since Maine South in 2010 to win three straight 8A crowns?

I’m going out on a limb and saying the run is over. Not that there’s anything wrong with Loyola, I just think 8A is too strong and deep this season.

The Ramblers return quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald and running back Drew McPherson, both headed to Iowa. But Lincoln-Way East welcomed junior quarterback Jonas Williams as a transfer from Bolingbrook, a player who recently committed to Oregon among dozens of scholarship offers, including Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.

When you look at the many 8A powers such as Maine South, Glenbard West, Warren, York and others, this may end up being the toughest road yet for Loyola.

And new … Part 2

I can’t even remember all the proposals put before the IHSA member schools in the last five to 10 years that were meant to change the regular season or playoffs. Whether it involved districts or the separation of public and private schools, we’ve seen it all.

One after another, they failed to pass a statewide vote.

I believe this year will be different. Bold prediction No. 2 is we’ll see the approval of changes to the playoff system.

The reason past proposals failed is not because they weren’t good ideas. Some of them really made sense. They failed because none of the proposals found consensus before they were put forward.

In some years, we’ve seen multiple competing proposals. Progress was hopeless.

The IHSA recently formed an ad hoc football committee in hopes of reaching that elusive consensus. The IHSA also distributed a survey to coaches in an attempt to find common ground.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in the spring he believes the district discussion is likely over but the playoffs may be “tweaked to help with regular-season scheduling.”

And new … Part 3

There are so many perennial powers in the state, it’s tough for newcomers to sneak through and grab a title. Last year in Class 1A, Camp Point Central managed its first title, but that was the lone championship debut.

Will it happen this season? Let’s make that third bold prediction — yes!

Picking the team isn’t easy, but I’m going with Edwardsville in Class 7A. Maybe not the best choice considering defending champion Mt. Carmel returns with another great team.

But Edwardsville returns nearly its entire starting lineup from last year’s quarterfinal team that lost a heartbreaker to York. The Tigers will be led by senior defensive end Iose Epenesa, who has more than 20 offers from power conference schools.