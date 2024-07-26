Who are the new prep football coaches to watch this season?

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould was named the new varsity football coach at Rolling Meadows High School.

We’re getting closer.

Five weeks away from opening night for the IHSA prep football season, we’re continuing out countdown to the glorious night awaiting us on Aug. 30.

Two weeks ago we presented seven opening games to watch. Last week we looked at six of the area’s top senior recruits.

This week we’re breaking down five key coaching changes in the area. The coaching carousel didn’t spin too much in the off-season, but there will be some interesting new faces on the sideline this fall.

They’re listed below in alphabetical order.

John Cowhey, Mundelein

Cowhey came to Mundelein six years ago. After serving as the program’s sophomore coach, he takes over the varsity position following the departure of Vince DeFrancesco after five seasons.

Since last reaching the playoffs in 2004, the Mustangs have suffered a series of seasons with only one or two wins. The last three years, though, the program has been right on the edge of the postseason.

Twice they’ve won four games, including last season. Cowhey’s familiarity with the returning players as well as the newcomers could be a springboard to a winning record and a playoff return this fall.

Don Gelsomino, York

A former head coach at Ridgewood — where he led the program to 18 wins and two playoff appearances in three seasons — Gelsomino takes the helm from Mike Fitzgerald, the new head coach at Marist.

Few area programs are on the kind of roll the Dukes have enjoyed the last two years. They’re 23-3 with back-to-back appearances in the Class 8A semifinals, where they’ve suffered back-to-back losses to Loyola, the back-to-back state champion.

Gelsomino has been the team’s defensive coordinator, serving as the perfect counter to Fitzgerald’s role leading the offense.

Robbie Gould, Rolling Meadows

Oh yeah … that guy.

The highest profile hire in the state in the off-season, the former Bears kicker brings instant excitement to a program looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Ideally, the Mustangs would like to return to the level of play they saw during a 2019 Class 7A run to the semifinals.

Gould, one of the most-successful kickers in NFL history, spent 11 of his 18 seasons with the Bears. He announced his retirement in December after not playing in 2023.

Less than three months later, he was hired as Rolling Meadows’ new coach. He replaces Sam Baker, who took over the program during the COVID season of 2020-21.

Pat Pistorio, South Elgin

A familiar face is returning for the Storm.

Pistorio was the head coach at South Elgin from 2013 to 2017 while posting a 29-19 record and making two playoff appearances. He then spent three seasons at Niles North.

Pistorio replaces Dragan Teonic, who took over for Pistorio in 2018. South Elgin has won four straight conference titles and made six straight playoff appearances.

Adam Pucylowski, Waubonsie Valley

Pucylowski has strong experience behind him after serving as an assistant coach at North Central College and defensive coordinator at Naperville Central High School.

He takes the reins of the program from Tom Baumgartner, who stepped down after four seasons. The Warriors haven’t reached the playoffs since 2018, but they were on the verge last year at 4-5.

Coming off an 0-9 season in 2022, the Warriors started last year 4-2. It’s that kind of momentum Pucylowski hopes to regain, starting with the season opener against Oswego East.