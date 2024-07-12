Counting down: Here are 7 prep football opening games we’re looking forward to watching

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com UCLA-bound Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino, left, and the Huskies open the upcoming season against Warren on Aug. 30.

Now that the IHSA released the 2024 prep football schedules, we’re officially in the countdown window.

To commemorate the festivities, for the next several weeks we’ll be providing insight on the upcoming campaign for teams throughout our area. And we’ll do it in countdown form.

Today — exactly seven weeks from the big night — we begin with seven of the area’s best season openers. They’re presented below in no particular order.

Batavia at Glenbard West

Nothing will be better than sitting in the stands Saturday afternoon at Duchon Field in Glen Ellyn for a showdown between two legendary programs. They’ve combined for 59 playoff appearances and five state titles but somehow haven’t met through the decades.

While both sides have plenty of skill, it always comes down to defense and line play with these two. Hilltoppers offensive lineman Michael O’Connell is committed to Northwestern, while Bulldogs junior offensive lineman Ryan Myers holds an offer from Toledo.

Hersey at Warren

In another new matchup, we get a clash between Mid-Suburban East and North Suburban powers.

You won’t find a more touted offensive duo than Huskies quarterback Colton Gumino, who recently committed to UCLA, and tight end Logan Farrell, a North Carolina recruit. Warren counters with an experienced defense, quarterback Jack Wolf and running back Aaron Stewart.

Barrington at South Elgin

Now that the Upstate Eight is no longer a closed conference playing nine regular-season games against each other, we finally get a chance to see matchups like this.

A victory by South Elgin would be a big feather in the cap of the UEC, which has never achieved the status of a strong football conference.

Barrington, which last season played Warren in its opener, reached the Class 8A semifinals last season. The Broncos return quarterback Nick Peipert and an experienced defense.

Naperville Central at Hinsdale Central

Two of the “original” DuPage County high schools have built a nice nonconference rivalry the last six years.

Naperville Central won the last three meetings, while Hinsdale Central claimed the first two. The average margin of victory has been one score, including a 35-34 thriller to start the series in 2018.

The Redhawks, including Miami of Ohio-bound defensive lineman Jake Stanish, went unbeaten last year in the DuPage Valley Conference.

Fremd at Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich has gotten the better of this matchup, but it makes this list because of its longevity. The Bears and Fremd — which brings back Northwestern-bound junior quarterback Johnny O’Brien — have played each other in the opener every year since 2007.

Keep an eye on Bears offensive lineman Jacob Wilk, who recently committed to Western Michigan.

St. Charles North at Palatine

These perennial playoff teams have used this opener as a measuring stick since 2019. Both are expected to be good again this season.

Palatine returns a strong offensive line headed by Parker Brault, committed to Marshall, and junior Tony Balanganayi, who is closing in on double-digit FBS offers. St. Charles North quarterback Ethan Plumb also holds multiple FBS offers.

Maine South at Lincoln-Way East

Might this be a preview of the Class 8A championship game in November? Let’s not go that far, certainly not in July.

But what an incredible way to start the 2024 season — Maine South and its six state titles against Lincoln-Way East and its three. They’ve also combined for seven runner-up finishes.

The Hawks have an incredible quarterback tandem in Constantine Coines and sophomore Jameson Purcell, who already has offers from Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss and others. Lincoln-Way East got a big-time transfer from Bolingbrook in junior quarterback Jonas Williams, who’s narrowed his college list to Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon.