Valentine’s Day 2024: Grab a date and eat your heart out at these suburban spots

Wildfire is offering a special $135 menu for two in honor of Valentine’s Day. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

It’s nearly time for the biggest date night of the year. And no matter what you’re looking for, there’s a suburban restaurant out there that can fill your (sweet) heart’s desire. With a midweek Valentine’s Day, many restaurants are extending their special offers before and beyond Wednesday, Feb. 14. Reservations are going fast at many spots, so don’t dawdle.

Here’s what we found:

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/events/valentines-day. Make reservations now for Aboyer’s Valentine's Day dinner from 5-10 p.m. Feb. 14. Chef Michael Lachowicz has crafted a three-course prix fixe menu that includes chilled shrimp and jumbo lump crab cocktail, roast filet of beef tenderloin and truffle mousse en croute and chocolate souffle. The $88 per person dinner must be preordered on OpenTable.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Allgauer’s has an impressive eight-course menu for Valentine's Day dinner, priced at $200 per couple or $125 for one. The meal includes a welcome course and then appetizer, soup and salad, two entree courses highlighted by grilled filet and scallops surf and turf, and two dessert courses. Reservations are required at OpenTable.

Antico Posto is offering a lobster caprese with heirloom cherry tomatoes and aged balsamic for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy of Antico Posto

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe will be offering a pair of Valentine’s Day specials Feb. 9-14, including a lobster caprese with heirloom cherry tomatoes and aged balsamic, as well as the seared sea scallop with creamy Arborio rice, brown butter and asparagus. The specials are available for dine-in (reservations required), carryout and delivery.

Arcada Theatre

105 E. Main St., St. Charles, arcadalive.com/upcomingevents/. How about dinner and a show for Valentine's Day? The Arcada is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner where you can help solve the crime or just sit back and enjoy the show. The Feb. 14 dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the murder mystery unfolds at 8 p.m. Tickets are $65 for main floor seating and $75 for VIP seats on the stage. The dinner buffet in Rock ‘n Ravioli includes cheese ravioli, meatballs, salad, bread and a cannoli for dessert.

Beatrix’s Valentine’s Day cookie decorating kits to-go include cookies, icings and sprinkles. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Valentine's Day lunch and dinner specials Feb. 9-14 include the lobster and sweet corn tamales and the Tall, Dark & Berry Handsome chocolate cake. Toast your special someone with a Rose Cosmo, made with Hendrick’s flora adora, koval cranberry, spiced orange and lime, or a glass of Los Dos Cava Brut Rose. Planning a date night at home or throwing a Galentine’s Day party? Order Valentine’s Day cookie decorating kits to-go, which include six Valentine’s Day cookies, four icings and sprinkles for $23.95. Order for pickup or delivery between Thursday, Feb. 8, and Wednesday, Feb. 14. Orders must be placed by noon the day prior.

Bella Napoli

1540 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 519-7555, bellawoodfired.com/. Valentine’s week (Feb. 9-17) specials include surf and turf dinner for two ($59.99), filet and shrimp ($27.99), cold water lobster tail ($30.99) and Parmesan-crusted shrimp ($24.99).

Braised short rib pot stickers are available for a limited time at Big Bowl. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

Big Bowl

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880; 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881; and 60 E. Ohio, Chicago, (312) 951-1888; bigbowl.com/events/valentines-carry-out-specials-2/. Big Bowl offers Valentine's Day specials Tuesday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 18, with limited-time dishes that include a blood orange sangria, braised short rib pot stickers, Sichuan shrimp and pork noodles, crispy ginger cod, banana cashew spring rolls and mango cheesecake. Make a reservation or order carryout online.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence, Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. From 3-10 p.m. Feb. 14, dine on a five-course Valentine's Day dinner for two available for dine-in or carryout. Sup on shrimp de Jonghe or fried calamari, soup and salad, and a choice of two filet mignons ($80) or select two entrees ($70) from a choice of lemon chicken piccata, Atlantic salmon or N.Y. strip steak. Dessert is cheesecake for two. It's $139.99. Reservations suggested.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, bucadibeppo.com/valentines-day/. It's time for Bucca's Valentine's Day Lasagna Lovefeast. Available Feb. 14, the dinner for two includes salad, garlic bread, heart-shaped lasagna and mini cannoli for $59.99. Order it for dine-in or to-go.

California Pizza Kitchen

20502 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 550-0273; 1202 Commons Drive, Geneva, (630) 845-1731; Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook, (847) 897-5106; 551 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-7800; and 1550 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-9200, cpk.com/valentinesday. CPK is once again offering the Valentine's Day Sweet Deal for Two for $50 for the Classic (one app, choice of two entrees (full-size salad, pizza or pasta) and one dessert) or $60 for the Adventure (one app, two entrees (full-size salad, pizza, pasta or main plates) and one dessert). Make the meal special with a heart-shaped thin-crust pizza, available upon request for dine-in only. The packages are available Feb. 9-14 for dine-in or carryout.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/. Available Feb. 8-18, the Valentine’s Day four-course dinner for two for $65 includes calamari, shrimp scampi or tomato caprese to share; salad or soup; choice of ravioli amore lasagna, fettuccine Carrabba, grilled salmon, chicken Bryan, chicken Marsala, chicken Parmesan, Tuscan-grilled sirloin or Tuscan-grilled filet (+$9); and Sogno do Cioccolata, red velvet cake or strawberry cheesecake for dessert. Dinner includes a celebratory Riondo Prosecco toast for age-appropriate guests. Reservations requested.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/. Che Figata will be serving a special prix fixe menu in addition to their full a la carte menu from Tuesday, Feb. 13, through Saturday, Feb. 17. The $80, four-course prix fixe menu starts with Olympia oysters, followed by wild crab risotto and a third course of duck breast. Enjoy an aged Keemun chocolate tea tart for dessert. Make reservations at OpenTable.

Church Street Brewing Company

1480 Industrial Drive, Unit C, Itasca, (630) 438-5725, churchstreetbrew.com/. Beer and cookies? Oh yeah. Church Street is offering a $30 Valentine's Day beer flight paired with Girl Scout Cookies from a local troop. While you’re enjoying your flight, color and decorate your own custom label for a crowler of your favorite beer that you get to take home.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/valentines-week. CityGate is offering their four-course Valentine’s Date Night Duet menu Feb. 13-17. The $160 per couple prix fixe menu starts with a crostini with Iberico ham appetizer, followed by a roasted beet salad, and then one entree per person from a choice of Parmesan-crusted swordfish or petite filet. Finish with raspberry-champagne mousse layered with raspberry coulis. The full menu is also available.

Cooper’s Hawk

Locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Bloomingdale, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Kildeer, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling and more; chwinery.com/. Celebrate Valentine's Day Feb. 9-18 with a special menu that includes Cooper's Hawk surf and turf ($49.99) and blue crab-stuffed lobster tails ($54.99).

Davanti Enoteca is offering special menu items, including lobster agnolotti, for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy of Scott Harris Hospitality

Davanti Enoteca

47 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 328-0280, and 4436 W. Touhy, Lincolnwood, (847) 262-4900, davantienoteca.com/. From Feb. 9-14, Davanti Enoteca is offering Valentine’s Day specials, including shrimp scampi ($18), lobster agnolotti ($35), bronzino ($37) and red velvet ice cream sandwich ($12) for dessert.

Twin broiled lobster tails are available as part of a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu at Di Pescara. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/. The three-course prix fixe meal for $49.95 per person will be available Feb. 9 through Valentine’s Day. Start with lobster bisque, salad or shrimp cocktail, then choose from six entrees, including winter black truffle and Parmesan-crusted sea scallops, braised short rib, broiled lobster tail and more. Finish your meal with red velvet tiramisu, chocolate mousse cake or peppermint ice cream.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. Enjoy a romantic evening in the Colonial Room with live music from Michael Niedzwiadek from 5-9 p.m. The four-course dinner ($95 per person) starts with lobster-stuffed ravioli amore, followed by dragon fruit salad, surf and turf with filet mignon and lobster tail and heart-shaped cheesecake for dessert.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/valentines-day/. How does a three-course Valentine's Day dinner sound? Available Feb. 8-19, the Prime Surf & Turf for two includes a shareable 28-ounce USDA Prime bone-in New York strip, six-ounce filet mignon, crab-stuffed lobster tails and mushroom sauté. It also features oysters Rockefeller and shrimp cocktail, along with a dark chocolate torte. It’s $245 for two guests.

Fox and Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/valentinespecials. The special Valentine's menu is available Feb. 9, 10 and 14 and includes lobster ravioli, blackened sea bass and truffle filet mignon. Reservations recommended.

Dine on braised short ribs for Valentine’s Day at one of the many suburban Francesca’s locations. Courtesy of Scott Harris Hospitality

Francesca’s

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Chicago, Elmhurst, Forest Park, Frankfort, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Palos Park and St. Charles; miafrancesca.com/. Francesca’s is offering special Valentine’s menu items Feb. 9-14, including a winter salad ($15), shrimp scampi ($18), lobster agnolotti ($35), bronzino ($37), braised short ribs ($32) and red velvet ice cream sandwich ($12).

Giordano’s

Locations throughout the suburbs; giordanos.com/. From Feb. 5-14, all Giordano’s will offer heart-shaped pizzas for dine-in, carryout and delivery. And they can be shipped nationwide through their website now through Feb. 14.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. To celebrate love, chef Chris Curren and team are giving one lucky couple a four-course re-creation of their wedding dinner. Couples can enter by posting a photo of themselves on Instagram and Facebook, tagging @thegracefulordinary, and sharing a favorite moment from their wedding along with #TGOWeddingDate in the caption. All candidates must follow @thegracefulordinary to win. The winner will be contacted via DM. Giveaway ends on Feb. 1.

The Hampton Social’s The Perfect Pair includes two glasses of rosé and a full order of oysters for $30. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/south-barrington. From Feb. 8-14, The Hampton Social is offering The Perfect Pair — two glasses of rosé paired with a full order of oysters for $30. Celebrating Galentine's Day? Hampton is serving bottomless frosé and an appetizer for groups of three or more for $40 a person Feb. 1-13. Make reservations on OpenTable.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. Treat your sweetheart to a three-course Valentine's Day dinner as you enjoy the romantic music of Serrano Guitar Duo on Feb. 14. The $75 per person meal includes a choice of clam chowder, strawberry salad or lobster arancini; entree of Dover sole, filet mignon medallions or veal Bourguignon; and chocolate raspberry terrine or vanilla panna cotta for dessert. Reservations required.

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook

2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, (630) 568 1234, hyatt.com. Make plans for the four-course Valentine’s Day Unlimited Champagne Dinner at the Piazza restaurant pop-up at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. For $80 per person, enjoy a four-course meal curated by Executive Chef Leonard along with live music. Reservations can be made at opentable.com/.

Jimmy’s Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd., Elgin, (847) 783-0200, jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. Jimmy's will be serving a special surf and turf dinner for Valentine's Day featuring stuffed shrimp with crab meat and filet mignon.

Kings

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/. This Valentine's Day, hit the lanes and Strike Out Your Ex for a chance to win a $25 Reward Card. Cocktail specials include the Thirst Trap and Ghosted.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/valentines-day. Kona’s Valentine’s features, available Feb. 12-18, include The Perfect Pair filet and lobster tail ($69), chocolate molten lava cake ($17) and a pair of special margaritas: the passion-rita and the cadi-rita.

Lambs Farm

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (847) 362-5050, lambs-farm.prowly.com/285635-cookies-cocoa-2024. Bring the kids to the Cookies & Cocoa Children's Valentine's Party at Magnolia Cafe & Bakery from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. The $12 price includes a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating, craft stations and story time. No reservations required. $5 for adults.

It’s heart-shaped pizza time again at Lou Malnati's. Courtesy of Lou Malnatti's

Lou Malnati’s

Locations across the suburbs; loumalnatis.com/. Lou’s is dishing out some love for Valentine’s Day with 9-inch heart-shaped pizzas during February. As an added bonus, the company is teaming up with Feeding America to donate $1 for every heart-shaped pizza ordered from Feb. 1-29 to local food banks, including the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Greater Chicago Food Depository.

L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. From Feb. 8-14, L. Woods is offering Valentine's specials such as jumbo lump crab hush puppies, beer-braised short rib with mustard glaze, roasted Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes and Skoog’s turtle pie with fresh whipped cream for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Madame Zuzu’s

1876 First St., Highland Park, (847) 926-7359, madamezuzus.com/pages/madame-zuzus-events. Join Madame Zuzu's for a unique Valentine's celebration: “Valentine’s Day for the Unlovables” featuring live music from The Billingsley & Earp Band from 6-8 p.m., plant-based light bites, and special cocktail and mocktail options. The $30 tickets are available at EventBrite.

Maggiano's is serving up its That's Amore Meal for two Feb. 8-18. Courtesy of Maggiano's

Maggiano’s Little Italy

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2275; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0003; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-6055; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0520; maggianos.com/. Available for dine-in Feb. 8-18, Maggiano’s $99 That's Amore Meal for two includes one app or two side salads, two entrees (blackened salmon with crispy Calabrian shrimp, Rigatoni “D” and more), two desserts (warm apple crostada and tiramisu) and two beverages. There’s also a That's Amore carryout bundle that includes Italian meatballs, Maggiano’s salad, baked ziti, fettuccini Alfredo and a choice of entrees and desserts.

McCormick & Schmick’s

5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/valentines-day-weekend/. The Love Done to Perfection promotion Feb. 9-18 features a $130 menu for two that includes soup or salad, a choice of entrees (Chilean sea bass Oscar, pan-seared sea scallops, center-cut filet mignon and seafood cioppino fettuccine) and a shared dessert.

Melting Pot

1205 Butterfield Road, Suite A, Downers Grove, (630) 737-0810, and 255 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 843-8970; meltingpot.com/. The five-course $80 per person Valentine's menu, available only on Feb. 14, includes jumbo shrimp cocktail, followed by bacon and Brie or green goddess cheese fondue. After a course of passion salad, an entree platter includes filet mignon and brown sugar teriyaki sirloin, chicken, Pacific white shrimp and lemon garlic shrimp, ravioli and a vegetable medley. Dark mint cookie chocolate fondue or salted toffee caramel crunch chocolate fondue finishes the meal.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/specials/. The tapas restaurant is planning a special San Valentino menu for $95 per person Feb. 14. Indulge in cold and hot tapas, followed by grilled filet mignon and baked lobster or Chilean sea bass and dessert (passion fruit cava mousse or bittersweet chocolate terrine). Reservations required.

Michael Jordan’s Steak House

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. The special $123 per person dine-in menu, available from 4-9 p.m. Feb. 14, includes a starter (mixed green salad, lobster bisque, caramelized onion soup, chilled shrimp or spring roll), entree (filet, rib-eye, pan shrimp and scallops, cedar plank salmon, or lobster and filet) and dessert (peanut butter pie, Mexican chocolate bread pudding, chocolate mousse, Key lime pie or 23 Layer Cake (+$10)). Reservations required.

Moretti’s

2525 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 885-0400, morettiswineclub.com/winedinners.php. Moretti’s Wine Club is hosting a Wine, Dine & Valentine event featuring the wines of Robert Mondavi on Friday, Feb. 9, at the Hoffman Estates location. Tickets for the four-course dinner, which is highlighted by the dual petit filet mignon and jumbo shrimp with a lobster cream sauce entree, are $59 for wine club members and $79 for nonmembers. Reservations required. Valentine’s week (Feb. 9-17) specials include surf and turf dinner for two ($59.99), filet and shrimp ($27.99), cold water lobster tail ($30.99) and Parmesan-crusted shrimp ($24.99).

Morton’s The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. Morton’s $169 Valentine's Dinner for Two, available Feb. 9-17, starts with one of four salads and is followed by a 28-ounce bone-In New York strip and twin cold water lobster tails to share. Dine-in only.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Oaken is offering a free chef’s special dessert when you buy any two entrees Feb. 14-18.

151 Elmhurst

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. Make it a date with 151's prix fixe Valentine's Day dinner available Feb. 9-14 for dine-in only. The four-course menu is $140 per couple. Reservations required.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Palm Court is celebrating Valentine's Day with a special lobster and filet mignon surf and turf for $44. Reservations required.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's offers a Candlelight Dinner for Two for dine-in ($185 per couple) or to-go ($155) from 4 p.m. to close Feb. 11-14 that includes two salads, an entree for two (12-ounce filet mignon and lobster tails), two sides and a half-dozen chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses. To-go, which must be ordered in advance, includes rose petals and a votive candle and holder. On Feb. 14, the dine-in three-course prix fixe Valentine's Day menu includes soup or salad, an entree and dessert for $69 per person before 5:30 p.m. and $79 per person after 5:45 p.m.; to-go orders are $69. Reservations required.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Celebrate your love with a specialty heart-shaped pizza, chocolate-covered gelato and special love-themed cocktails Feb. 1-28. Reservations required.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/events/. Dine and dance with your someone special at Port Edward on Saturday, Feb. 10, for an early Valentine’s Day, featuring music from Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones and a special Surf & Turf buffet.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrass.cafe. Make plans now for the Pre-Valentine's Wine Tasting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. For $98 per person, sip on a variety of wines paired with canapés. Reservations are required by Monday, Feb. 5. The restaurant will be open and offering specials on Valentine's Day.

Rosebud

711 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900; 12350 Derby Road, Lemont, (630) 599-6000; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800; rosebudrestaurants.com/. Couples can enjoy the $175 all-inclusive dinner for two on Feb. 14. Start with heart-shaped cheese ravioli and coconut shrimp as appetizers, followed by entree options of filet and lobster, filet and sea bass, or filet and crabcake. In addition to the multicourse meal, diners can choose between two bottles of wine.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 498-6889, and 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite U-1, South Barrington, (847) 551-3730, ruthschris.com/promotions/. The special Valentine's menu, available Feb. 9-18, features a 24-ounce prime cut T-bone topped with a horseradish crust and a 40-ounce porterhouse for two paired with twin lobster tails.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. Treat your love to a $69 per person dinner on Valentine's Day. The four-course meal opens with octopus ceviche, followed by corn chowder, then grilled hanger steak and shrimp with tres leches coconut cake. Add a wine pairing for $50. Reservations required.

King crab legs at Saranello’s are one option for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

Saranello’s

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/events/valentines-day-dinner-specials/. Enjoy a romantic evening at Saranello’s Feb. 8-14 with specials including lobster caprese, king crab tagliatelle, ossobuco alla Milanese, and Door County cherry cheesecake.

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Executive chef Grace Goudie is offering a Valentine's Day “Perfect Pairs” five-course dinner. The pairs include fish and chips (caviar and potato chips); peanut butter and jelly (toasted brioche with chicken liver mousse, brown cheese, bacon jam and pickled green strawberries); eggs and bacon (Lyonnaise salad with bacon lardons, soft boiled egg, frisée, beets, sherry vinaigrette); sweet and salty (duck confit, rye spaetzle, citrus and fennel, citrus Hollandaise sauce); and chocolates and strawberries (flourless chocolate cake with strawberry ganache). $100 per person. Prepaid reservations required for parties of one to six.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. The $85 Valentine's Day dinner for two for takeout Feb. 10-18 includes two wood-grilled filet mignons, two field green salads, sides and two mini indulgences (Belgian chocolate s'mores or raspberry chocolate chip cannoli). Ordering ahead is required.

Shaw’s Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Enjoy Valentine’s Day with Shaw's $179 surf-and-turf meals for two. Start with salad and shrimp cocktail before enjoying petite twin filets, Norwegian red king crab, twin lobster tails and sides. End the evening with chocolate cake for dessert. Reservations are highly recommended.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. The upscale wine bar will be serving a three-course prix fixe Valentine's Day menu for $64 per person. Entrees include seared sea scallops, braised beef short rib, pomegranate-glazed salmon, vegetarian eggplant steak, and shrimp or chicken scampi. Plus, toast with a complimentary glass of bubbles. Make reservations on Resy.

Skydeck and Kindling are teaming up for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner looking out over the Chicago skyline. Courtesy of Kindling

Skydeck and Kindling

103rd floor of the Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago, (312) 875-9447, theskydeck.com/private-events/dining-on-the-ledge/. Looking for an over-the-top Valentine’s Day experience? James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer is teaming up with the iconic Chicago landmark Skydeck at the Willis Tower for a romantic evening. For $95 per person, guests will start their evening with Chef Sawyer downstairs at Kindling with a champagne toast before heading up to the 99th floor for a seated three-course dinner. During the meal, dine on heart puttanesca pasta with potato gnocchi, olive oil poached Sea Sturgeon or the petit filet with pomme purée. Finish with the molten chocolate cake or fennel pollen flan. Guests will then be escorted up to the 103rd floor where diners can nibble on petit fors from West Town Bakery. Reservations are limited and available on OpenTable.

Eat your pie in the sky at Skydeck in Willis Tower during the month of February with a three-course meal featuring a heart-shaped Giordano’s deep-dish pizza, salad and dessert. Courtesy of Giordano's

Also at Skydeck during February, take advantage of the Pie in the Sky experience with a three-course meal featuring a heart-shaped Giordano’s deep-dish pizza, salad and dessert. Starting Feb. 1, book a table for Pie in the Sky at either 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday or 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Spirit Elephant

924 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 348-9000, spiritelephantrestaurant.com/. The vegetarian and vegan restaurant is bringing back a favorite from their New Year’s Eve dinner for Valentine's Day … vegetarian filet mignon with sauce Diane, creamed spinach and a loaded twice-baked potato. Reservations are recommended.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/. Sullivan's has created a pair of specialty cocktails for Valentine’s Day — the Love Bug, featuring raspberry vodka, Chambord, crème de cocoa, Frangelico, half and half and chocolate shavings and the Burning Love, with Basil Hayden, muddled Bordeaux cherry and chocolate bitters, smoked tableside. Reservations required.

The Table at Crate

35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444, tableatcrate.com/. Join Table at Crate this Valentine’s Day to indulge in specials such as Parmesan gnocchi, an Aperol rose flip and chocolate fondue, perfect for two. Reservations required.

Tapville Social

216 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 536-8739, tapvillesocial.com/naperville. Get a head start on the festivities with Valentine’s Cocktails and Cupcakes from 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Indulge in four cupcakes paired with four special cocktails. Stop by for Galentine's Day Cocktails and Sweets pairings from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and 15.

Thorn Restaurant and Lounge

Inside The Rose Hotel, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4770, thornrestaurant.com/. Bring your loved one to Thorn for a four-course dinner Saturday, Feb. 10; Wednesday, Feb. 14; and Saturday, Feb. 17. Start with a choice of homemade tomato soup or Caesar salad, cheese ravioli appetizer and surf and turf (sirloin, sauteed shrimp, horseradish potato hash, Texas toast, coleslaw, bok choy and choron sauce). End with a plate of assorted mini desserts and a champagne toast. $75 per person.

Timothy O’Toole’s

412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/. Bring the kids for a family-friendly Valentine's Day dinner party at Timothy O'Toole's in Libertyville from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Enjoy a kids’ buffet, goodie bags, prizes, crafts and music. Adults can order from the full menu. Tickets are $20 per child younger than 12 and may be reserved online.

Enjoy a chocolate cherry cheesecake from Truluck’s for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy of Truluck's

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/locations/rosemont-illinois/. Over Valentine's weekend — Feb. 10-15 — in addition to their full menu, Truluck's will offer two variations on surf and turf: filet mignon and cold-water lobster tail for $99 or prime rib-eye and prime king crab legs for $130. Both entrees will be served with Parmesan mashed potatoes, asparagus and béarnaise sauce. Throughout February, sip on the TRU Love cocktail made with vodka, cava, Chambord, pineapple juice, raspberries and served over dry ice for a smokin’ effect. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made through OpenTable.

Libations pair well with Valentine’s Day specials at Vasili’s in Naperville. Courtesy of Scott Harris Hospitality

Vasili’s

135 Water St., Naperville, (630) 328-0431, vasilismediterranean.com/. The Mediterranean restaurant is offering several specials for Valentine’s Day, including grilled octopus salad ($24), ember seared skate wing ($34) and braised lamb shank ($38). The special items are available Feb. 9-14.

Violi is offering a Maine lobster linguine for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy of Violi

VIOLI

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 592-2104. tavernavioli.com/. Celebrate Valentine's Day with a four-course tasting menu for $95 per person. The first course offers a choice of spanakopitakia, grilled octopus or grilled meatballs. The second course includes grilled halloumi, horiatiki or roasted beet salata. For the main course, diners can indulge in beef tenderloin souvlaki, grilled lamb chops or Maine lobster linguini. Dessert is porto kalopita or walnut and banana cake. Reservations are recommended.

Weber Grill

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. Weber has several Valentine’s Day features, including seared ahi tuna, lobster ravioli, surf and turf with filet mignon and seared sea scallops and strawberry shortcake sundae. Reservations required.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Treat your sweetheart with a special menu for two, available for dine-in or carryout Feb. 13-18. Indulge in shrimp cocktail, Wildfire chopped salad and a choice of select main courses with sides and desserts such as red velvet cake for $135 per couple. Or order a la carte from the regular menu of steaks, chops, salads and more.