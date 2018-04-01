updated: 4/2/2018 11:07 AM
Images: Daily Herald photographers bring you The Week in Pictures
Junior Jillian Setchell chats with teacher Naoki Aoyama prior to a farewell dinner for Japanese students who visit Elk Grove High School.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Naperville Animal Control Supervisor Joanne Aul talks about how the facility will get a new summer intern to assist the current staff.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Vietnam veterans Grey "Doc" Rather of Libertyville, center, and Joseph Rosner of Kenosha, Wis., right, pray during a moment of silence at the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday at The National Museum of the American Sailor at Naval Station Great Lakes. The ceremony featured speeches by congressman Brad Schneider, Vietnam veteran Harry Hahn, and Commanding officer Capt. James Hawkins.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Diana Rushing, of Palatine holds a sign during the Northwest Suburbs March for Our Lives between the Schaumburg Town Square and the village municipal complex Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mary Lou Eubanks, of Sycamore, left, tries to persuade Shawn Campbell of Elgin, right, about her views on gun control before the March for Our Lives rally in downtown Elgin. "Eight-nine percent of all mass shootings are done by people over the age of 21," Campbell said.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
"Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, March 25, 2018, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Guy Ronen participates in an early Seder ceremony for kids being held in the prekindergarten classroom at the Northwest Family Center of the Jewish Council for Youth Services in Buffalo Grove Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Carter Oszakewski, 1, of Palatine greets the Easter Bunny during the Palatine Jaycees Easter egg hunt at Oak Park in Palatine Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Bill Marsh, of Chicago practices his golf swing Monday at the Harry Semrow Golf Corner Driving Range in Des Plaines. Golf enthusiasts are taking to driving ranges to get in shape for the upcoming golf season with warmer weather approaching.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Young parishioners, Jack Wojcik, 16, of Wauconda playing Jesus, is nailed to the cross by actors Vincent Lazaro, 15, of Wauconda and Friday Ruiz, 16, of Island Lake as they act out the stations of the cross at the Transfiguration Church in Wauconda as part of their Good Friday service.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Zara Macoch, 4, of Mundelein plays a life-size game of Candyland on Monday at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. Children traveled along a colorful path, collecting candy along the way.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comAs the light from the scoreboard reflects in the water, Naperville Central's Sean Jackson waits for the start of a water polo match against Naperville North.
Chainsaw carver John Gage works on a sculpture from a log during the grand opening at the Menards Mega Store in Vernon Hills on Tuesday. Gage is a legendary chain saw artist who creates a sculpture in under an hour.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Cashier Aukirha Hymes brings a shopping cart down the escalator during the grand opening at the Menards Mega Store in Vernon Hills on Tuesday. The store is having an eight-day grand opening celebration giving away more than $20,000 in prizes.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
A construction worker bores samples as part of "structural forensics" from Moser Tower in Naperville. Work began Monday and is expected to last 10 to 14 days.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Jerry Patterson, 7, of Lake Villa, front, and Edward Day, 4, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., dig for dinosaur bones at the new Dunn Museum in Libertyville on Wednesday. The Lake County Forest Preserve museum opened last weekend and has been busy over spring break.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Adam Cervantes, is whipped Friday as he portrays Jesus during Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross. The procession left from St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine, and proceeded to the Misión in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Andrew Lim, 13, of Naperville, practices for the Drive, Chip & Putt contest this weekend at the Masters golf tournament.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Elgin resident Phil Mungai is creating a group that advocates for the rights of disabled people and their helpers.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Elea Guerrero records and listens to the Stations of the Cross in Aurora on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Olivia Bailey-Powell, 11, center, with her mom Bonnie, left and Chris Martin, right, with 4th Street Church and the clothes being delivered on Friday to the neonatal intensive care unit at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Adam Cervantes, portrays Jesus as he carries the cross Friday during Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross. The procession left from St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine, and proceeded to the Misión in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Anderson Drive, in Palatine is filled with hundreds of people as The Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross leaves St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine, and heads to the Misión in Arlington Heights Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Adam Cervantes, is whipped as he portrays Jesus carrying the cross Friday during Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross. The procession left from St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine, and proceeded to the Misión in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Cumberland Circle in Des Plaines is getting a makeover, with construction scheduled to start next week.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
