Images: See some of the best pictures from our photographers this weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Three-year-old Alexis Zemlekova of Mundelein talks to Santa Claus during the Snack 'N' Story with Santa on Sunday at Regent Center in Mundelein. The Mundelein Park District holiday event featured cookies, candy, holiday crafts, and story time and visits with Santa Claus.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Four-year-old Colette Barrett of Mundelein makes a candy cane with Cheerios during the Snack 'N' Story with Santa on Sunday at Regent Center in Mundelein. The Mundelein Park District holiday event featured cookies, candy, holiday crafts, and story time and visits with Santa Claus.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Santa Claus, played by Mundelein resident Ed Kipp, greets children during the Snack 'N' Story with Santa on Sunday at Regent Center in Mundelein. The Mundelein Park District holiday event featured cookies, candy, holiday crafts, and story time and visits with Santa Claus.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Museum educator Dan Hess drives the horse-drawn wagon as he gave rides during Christmas in the Valley at Spring Valley Nature Center in Schaumburg on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District holiday event featured decorated cookies, holiday crafts, wagon rides and visits with Father Christmas.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Frank Patrzalek, 6, right, and Peter Palecki, 8, both of Streamwood, play with 1880s style toys during Christmas in the Valley at Spring Valley Nature Center in Schaumburg on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District holiday event featured decorated cookies, holiday crafts, wagon rides and visits with Father Christmas.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Three-year-old Sofia Aleksic of Schaumburg makes a Christmas tree ornament out of a wood chip during Christmas in the Valley at Spring Valley Nature Center in Schaumburg on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District holiday event featured decorated cookies, holiday crafts, wagon rides and visits with Father Christmas.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Frankie steps through the Ring of Fire on a dual high wire as trainer and performer Johnny Peers puts on a show at the Batavia Public Library Sunday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Johnny Peers introduces the audience to Judy, one of his performing dogs at the Batavia Public Library Sunday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Johnny Peers balances on a tube while Judy, one of his performing dogs, balances on his head during his "Muttville Comix" show at the Batavia Public Library Sunday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Children play together with an ice sculpture at the Lights of Lisle Festival at Station Park in Lisle Sunday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Families line up to enter the Station Park Museum for a chance to visit with Santa at the Lights of Lisle Festival at Station Park in Lisle Sunday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer A reindeer named Snowflake is shepherded by an elf at Elgin's Winter Wonderland event in downtown Elgin Saturday. They are from Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere.

John Starks | Staff Photographer The Elgin Master Chorale Children's Chorus performs Christmas carols at Elgin's Winter Wonderland event in downtown Elgin Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer 4-year-old Lilly Ciejka sits with Santa and Mrs. Claus as Wauconda held their annual holiday walk on Main Street Saturday afternoon.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer People enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride during Wauconda's annual holiday walk in downtown Wauconda Saturday afternoon.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Kids play twister in the middle of Main Street as Wauconda held their annual holiday walk Saturday afternoon.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Kendall Lohmeyer, 8, of Barrington pets goats during the Home for the Holidays celebration at the Foundry shopping center in Barrington Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Zoe Schrof, 5, of Barrington sits in the drivers seat of a Barrington fire engine under the guidance of Firefighter/Paramedic Lark Sanders during the Home for the Holidays event at the Foundry shopping center in Barrington Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes greets runners before the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer 3-year-old Gabriella Irk, front and her sister Analyce, 5, get ready for the four block Reindeer Run during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Runners take off from the starting line during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Reindeer Run participants line up for their four-block run during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Reindeer Run participants head down Campbell Street during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Santa high-fives kids participating in the four-block Reinder Run during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Santas state at the start line during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Trevor Crumpley, 3, doesn't notice that Santa Claus is coming down Main St. at the Dickens in Dundee Christmas Parade that started in West Dundee and crossed the Fox River to East Dundee Saturday. Trevor was wearing a holiday ornament hat while sitting on the shoulders of his dad Bob Crumpley of Algonquin.