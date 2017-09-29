Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Vandals used an ink pen between Sept. 22 and 25 to write graffiti on a wall in Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St.

• Burglars stole speakers valued at $100 and a wallet between 1:20 and 1:40 a.m. Sept. 27 out of an unlocked 2012 Chevrolet Malibu on the 900 block of East Shady Way. During the same time and on the same block, burglars stole two pairs of gym shoes, two watches and a wallet out of a 2009 Ford Focus.

• Burglars stole cash between 8:55 and 10 p.m. Sept. 25 out of a wallet in a vehicle, after offenders broke the lock on a men's locker at LA Fitness, 345 E. Palatine Road.

• Thieves stole a gray 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe between 6 p.m. Sept. 26 and 5 a.m. Sept. 27 out of an apartment lot on the 2200 block of South Goebbert Road.

Bartlett

• Burglars damaged a storage garage and tried to steal items around 6 a.m. Sept. 21 at Villa Olivia on the 1400 block of West Lake Street. Damage was estimated at $300.

Buffalo Grove

• Vandals broke a northwest-side window between Sept. 25 and 27 at a Bob Rohrman dealership, 915 W. Dundee Road. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Des Plaines

• A male motorist pointed a handgun at another motorist during a road rage incident around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at Broadway and Northwest Highway. The report said the offender shouted at the victim. When the male victim got out of his car, the offender pointed the gun and told him, "Get back in your car and don't be stupid." The offender then drove off.

• Thieves stole a locked silver bicycle between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. Sept. 20 out of a bike rack in the Des Plaines Library parking garage, 1444 Prairie Ave. There were two stickers (volcano with lava and sparking pink) on the bike. Value was estimated at $200.

Hanover Park

• A vandal shot BB-gun pellets around 6:56 p.m. Sept. 27 that broke a vehicle window at Poplar and West streets.

• Thieves stole three bicycles around 3:55 a.m. Sept. 26 out of a backyard on the 1600 block of Tanglewood.

Mount Prospect

• Burglars stole a laptop computer between 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 7 a.m. Sept. 19 out of an unlocked 2014 Chevrolet Equinox in an unlocked garage on the 400 block of South Hi Lusi Avenue. Value was estimated at $750.

• Burglars stole three checks valued at $1,485 between 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and 6:40 a.m. Sept. 19 out of an unlocked 2017 Chrysler Pacifica on the 500 block of Can Dota Avenue.

Palatine

• Burglars stole a cellphone, vehicle owner's manual, $20, and a wallet between 3 and 7 a.m. Sept. 15 out of a 2014 Jeep sedan on the 1200 block of East Prairie Brook Drive.

Prospect Heights

• Gregg Henning, 54, of the 400 block of South Waterman, Arlington Heights, was arrested Sept. 15 at the Arlington Heights Police Department by Prospect Heights officers. The report said he was charged with felony retail theft at Tony's Finer Foods, 1241 N. Rand Road, on Sept. 5, Sept. 10, Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 for an estimated loss of $1,294. Court date is Oct. 17.

Schaumburg

• Jordan M. Walker, 19, of the 200 block of River Haven Drive, East Dundee, was arrested around 6:42 p.m. Sept. 23 at 601 N. Martingale Road and charged with battery.

Wheeling

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 8 and 8:52 p.m. Sept. 7 after the owner left it on a shelf in the toy department at Walmart, 1455 Lake-Cook Road.