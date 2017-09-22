Northwest suburban police blotter

Arlington Heights

• Vandals used blue paint to spray graffiti on several locations at the Arlington Lakes Golf Club, 1211 S. New Wilke Road, between 10 p.m. Sept. 19 and 6 a.m. Sept. 20.

• A male victim was scammed out of $480 when he met a man in a restaurant at 1615 W. Campbell St. and purchased fake tickets to the Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers football game. The offender had posted the tickets on Craigslist.

• Two men stole over-the-counter medication valued at $1,295 around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Jewel-Osco, 440 E. Rand Road.

• Burglars stole a briefcase between 10:45 p.m. Sept. 20 and 4:50 a.m. Sept. 21 out of an unlocked 2017 GMC pickup truck on the 600 block of West Rand Road. The briefcase contained keys, checkbooks and $2,000.

• A burglar was seen on a home security video around 2 a.m. Sept. 19 taking $13 out of an unlocked 2012 GMC Terrain at a home on the 2100 block of North Pinetree.

• Burglars stole debit and credit cards between 11:45 p.m. Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. Sept. 19 out of a wallet in an unlocked 2012 Chevrolet Traverse in a driveway on the 600 block of East Crestwood. The cards were used to make fraudulent purchases.

Bartlett

• Vandals damaged a car windshield around 2 a.m. Sept. 20 on the 1000 block of Mable Lane. Damage was estimated at $250.

• Vandals damaged a mailbox around 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at a home on the 400 block of South Bartlett Road. Damage was estimated at $25.

Buffalo Grove

• Allen Lawrence White, 56, of the 5600 block of Woodlane Drive, Wonder Lake, was arrested around 9:45 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Buffalo Grove Police Department, 46 Raupp Blvd., and charged with retail theft. According to the report, White and a male accomplice were seen taking 45 bottles of alcohol valued at $1,400 from Mariano's, 450 Half Day Road, around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12.

Des Plaines

• Diana Kim, 31, of the 1500 block of North River West Court, Mount Prospect, was arrested around 8 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Des Plaines Police Department, 1420 Miner St., and charged with resisting/obstructing an officer. Court date is Oct. 4.

• A white male in his 50s was seen loading a disassembled stainless steel surgical table and aluminum shelving into a SUV or wagon around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Wright Animal Hospital, 265 S. River Road. Value was estimated at $1,800.

Elk Grove Village

Tyree J. Marshall, 24, of the 5300 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago, was arrested around 10:15 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Rolling Meadows Court House, 2121 Euclid Ave., and charged with residential burglary. Court date is Oct. 12.

Hanover Park

• Burglars stole a bicycle around 3:41 p.m. Sept. 20 out of a garage on the 1100 block of Hialeah.

• Thieves stole a wallet around 9:08 a.m. Sept. 19 at Albert Einstein School on the 1100 block of Laurie.

• Thieves stole laundry around 3:38 p.m. Sept. 19 in a Laundromat on the 2000 block of Irving Park Road.

Mount Prospect

• A burglar carrying a duffel bag was seen fleeing a home around 6 p.m. Sept. 11 on the 1100 block of West Milburn. The victims discovered bedrooms ransacked and a silver watch and cash missing. The offender may have entered the home through an unlocked kitchen window. Value was estimated at $700.

Palatine

• Brenda Garcia, 22, of the 1300 block of North Winslowe Drive, Palatine, was arrested Sept. 9 at Home Depot, 825 E. Dundee Road, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw her take a laser level valued at $179.

Prospect Heights

• Burglars broke into a 2007 Acura MDX between 7 and 7:50 p.m. Aug. 30 at Eisenhower School, 1 N. Schoenbeck Road, and stole a purse and cellphone. Value was estimated at $850.

Schaumburg

• Iulia Shvaikovska, 25, of the 800 block of North River Road, Mount Prospect, was arrested around 2:09 p.m. Sept. 18 at Woodfield Mall and charged with local ordinance retail theft $301-$750.

• Susan S. Elreyatty, 20, of the 3100 block of York Street, Toronto, Canada, was arrested around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1998 N. Roselle Road and charged with prostitution.

Wheeling

• Thieves stole a storm door between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1 after it was removed from a front door for maintenance and placed on the west side of an apartment building on Maple Drive. Value was estimated between $350 and $400.