Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Bartlett

• Burglars stole a wallet around 2 p.m. Sept. 13 out of a vehicle on the 1200 block of Summersweet Lane. Value was estimated at $400.

• Burglars stole cash and perfume around 10 a.m. Sept. 13 out of a car on the 2000 block of Norwich Lane. Value was estimated at $65.

• Burglars stole undisclosed items around 3 p.m. Sept. 13 out of an unlocked vehicle on the 1200 block of Silk Oak Lane. Value was estimated at $112.

Des Plaines

• Vandals cut the chain link fence between 3:15 p.m. Sept. 1 and 8 a.m. Sept. 2 on the east side of Maine West High School, 1755 S. Wolf Road, (adjacent to Plainfield School). According to a report, this is the second time it has happened at the same spot in the past two weeks.

•Burglars stole a women's wallet between 6:57 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 out of a vehicle in a restaurant lot at 1414 E. Oakton St. Someone used a gas credit card in the wallet several times before the victim canceled the card.

• Burglars stole a wallet between 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 out of a purse in a bedroom at a home on the 1400 block of Cindy Lane. The garage door was open and the back door to the home was unlocked.

• Thieves stole a 2013 Dodge Durango between 1 and 3:42 a.m. Sept. 10 after the owner dropped his car keys inside Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road. The victim realized there was a hole in his jacket pocket after he missed his keys.

• Dasmein Cortez, 29, of the 15000 block of West Baseline Road, Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested around 3:25 p.m. Sept. 8 on the 1500 block of Ellinwood and charged with disorderly conduct. Court date is Oct. 13.

• James Krook, 49, of the 1100 block of East Northwest Highway, Palatine, was arrested around 9 a.m. Sept. 8 on the 800 block of Elmhurst Road and charged with battery and criminal trespass to property. Court date is Oct. 20.

• Sam H. Mikhail, 50, of the 2400 block of West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, was arrested around 8 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Des Plaines City Hall, 1420 E. Miner St., and charged with deceptive practices. Court date is Sept. 21.

• Alexander W. Pajak, 45, of the 1800 block of East Wicke Avenue, Des Plaines, was arrested around 5:53 p.m. Aug. 24 on the 1100 block of Center Street and charged with assault and resisting/obstructing an officer. Court date is Oct. 5.

• Vandals used purple, black and red paint between Sept. 1 and 5 to spray graffiti on a slide, floor, poles, sidewalks and pavilion in Einstein Park, 355 W. Walnut Ave.

•Vandals broke both side mirrors, flattened four tires, took the license plates, logo and nameplate between 5 and 11:15 p.m. Aug. 17 from a Honda in a business lot at 31 E. Oakton.

• Thieves stole a pair of boots between 1:40 p.m. Sept. 1 and 4 p.m. Sept. 4 delivered to a home on the 1000 block of South Second Avenue.

Elk Grove Village

• Thieves stole fog lights between 10 p.m. Sept. 8 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9 from a 1999 Volvo truck at 2000 Elmhurst Road. Value was estimated at $200.

• Burglars stole computer parts between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and 7:45 a.m. Sept. 13 out of a 2015 Kia Forte in a driveway on the 1800 block of Pebble Beach Circle. Value was estimated at $200.

Hanover Park

• Burglars stole a wallet around 3:14 p.m. Sept. 9 out of a car on the 2200 block of Irving Park Road.

Mount Prospect

• Burglars stole cash and a plastic tray with USB charger around 4:50 a.m. Sept. 1 out of the center console in an unlocked 2016 Ford pickup truck in a driveway on the 200 block of Can-Dota Avenue. Value was estimated at $160.

• Nancey K. Fakhouri, 37, of the 1800 block of East Hopi Lane, Mount Prospect, was arrested around 1:47 p.m. Sept. 10 at Walmart in Mount Prospect Plaza, Rand and Central roads, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw her hide children's toys and games, food, cosmetics, and other merchandise in store shopping bags. Value was estimated at $1,017. Court date is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Palatine

• Burglars stole several ID cards, a debit card and personal items between 9 p.m. Sept. 9 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 out of a 2006 Chrysler sedan on the 500 block of North Quentin Road.

Prospect Heights

• Someone took a cellphone between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 left next to an outdoor grill in a yard on the 1100 block of Cove Drive. A female was seen in the backyard. Value was estimated at $800.

• Vandals broke a fence between 10:28 and 11:42 a.m. separating Motel 6 and Country Inn & Suites at 540 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Schaumburg

• Kwan Chong, 57, of the 1100 block of Sterling Avenue, Palatine, was arrested around 10 p.m. Sept. 7 on the 1800 block of East Golf Road and charged with local ordinance soliciting prostitution.

Streamwood

• Daniel J. Jenkinson, 20, homeless, was arrested around 5:04 a.m. Sept. 10 and charged with criminal damage to property after an employee at Jewel-Osco, 217 E. Irving Park Road, saw him throw 20 store pumpkins on the ground. Value was estimated at $100.

Wheeling

• Burglars stole $50 in coins between 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and 7 a.m. Sept. 5 out of an unlocked 2002 Ford Escape on Woodbury Lane.