Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Corey Alexander Gill, 21, of the 500 block of Fairway View Drive, Wheeling, was arrested around 3 a.m. Sept. 9 on the 600 block of Clarendon Avenue, and charged with battery/bodily harm. His court date is Oct. 2.

• Christopher T. Klen, 22, of the 700 block of South Bristol, Arlington Heights, was arrested around 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at his home and charged with carrying/possessing a firearm. His court date is Oct. 10.

• Burglars stole a wallet between 8:50 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 out of a 2014 Ford Fusion on the 800 block of West Central Road. A window was left open.

• Vandals shattered the rear windshield between 8:15 and 8:45 a.m. Sept. 7 on a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the 800 block of West Central Road.

• Burglars stole a cellphone and wallet between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 out of an unlocked pickup truck on the 1000 block of East Palatine Road.

• Burglars stole jewelry between Aug. 3 and 17 out of a home on the 600 block of East Burr Oak.

• Thieves stole a red 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck and attached yellow brush chipper between Sept. 1 and 6 in a gas station lot at 815 W. Rand Road.

• Burglars stole a bag and cash between 9 p.m. Sept. 10 and 8 a.m. Sept. 11 out of an unlocked 2013 Hyundai Elantra on the 1500 block of Woods.

• Burglars stole a wallet between 11 p.m. Sept. 8 and 8 a.m. Sept. 9 out of an unlocked 2012 Toyota Prius on the 1500 block of East Central Road. The wallet was recovered later in Chicago, but credit cards in the wallet were missing and had been used at various locations.

• Burglars stole loose change between 5 p.m. Sept. 8 and 12 p.m. Sept. 9 out of an unlocked 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander on the 1500 block of East Central Road.

• Burglars stole a cellphone and portable air machine between 10 p.m. Sept. 8 and 8 a.m. Sept. 9 out of an unlocked 2013 Chevrolet Traverse on the 0-100 block of East Magnolia.

• Thieves stole an unlocked black 2011 Ford Focus between 5 and 10:15 p.m. Sept. 9 on the 600 block of South Mitchell. Keys were in the ignition.

• A white male in his 20s, 5-foot-6, unshaven and wearing a bright orange hoodie was seen taking an unlocked and running blue 1986 Buick Century on the 200 block of North Evergreen around 3:29 p.m. Sept. 8.

• Thieves stole an unlocked 2004 Chevrolet Suburban between 8 p.m. Sept. 8 and 7 a.m. Sept. 9 on the 900 block of South Burton. The keys were on the driver's-side floor of the vehicle.

• Anyone having information about crime in Arlington Heights can submit an anonymous tip by texting the keyword 847AHPD and a message to 847411, or call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.