Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Des Plaines

• A resident was scammed out of approximately $800 around 12:10 p.m. Aug. 23 after the victim received a phone call. The victim was told a refund would be sent if the caller could access the victim's PayPal account. The victim gave the caller access to the account, but money was taken out rather than put in.

• Dasmein C. Counts, 29, homeless, was arrested around 5:50 p.m. Sept. 1 on the 1200 block of Campground Woods and charged with battery and disorderly conduct. A court date is Sept. 28.

• Burglars stole a purse between 2 and 4 p.m. Sept. 2 out of an unlocked car in a lot at Lake Park, 1175 Howard Ave.

• A vandal drove over the grass and freshly poured concrete slab between 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 8 a.m. Sept. 4 at Lake Opeka, 1012 E. Touhy. Damage was estimated at $1,200.

• Thieves stole a lawn mower and bicycle tires between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31 out of the rear yard at a home on the 1200 block of South Mount Prospect Road.

• A vandal shot BB-gun pellets between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 that broke a glass door at the Des Plaines Self-Help Closet/Food Pantry, 600 E. Algonquin Road. Damage was estimated at $500.

• A vandal hurled a cinder block between 12:05 and 12:11 a.m. Sept. 2 that broke the front glass door at Colonial Liquors, 642 W. Algonquin Road.

Elk Grove Village

• Burglars broke a door lock between 1 a.m. and noon Sept. 2 at an apartment on the 900 block of Charlela and stole two game CDs and an envelope with cash. Loss was estimated at $640.

• Offenders broke a side door window between 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and 12:23 a.m. Sept. 4 at a home on the 700 block of Love Street. Nothing appeared to be missing. Damage was estimated at $500.

Hanover Park

• Burglars stole power tools around 12:37 a.m. Sept. 6 out of a truck on the 1700 block of Windjammer.

• Vandals damaged a rear door at a home on the 7700 block of Ramsgate around 6 a.m. Sept. 3.

• Burglars stole a saw around 5:46 p.m. Sept. 1 out of an unlocked garage on the 7100 block of Center.

• Vandals hurled a rock around 8:19 p.m. Sept. 1 that damaged a truck on the 7400 block of Briar.

• A motorist hit a garage door around 2 p.m. Aug. 31 on the 5600 block of Santa Barbara.

Mount Prospect

• A resident was scammed out of $1,680 on Sept. 6 when he answered an ad posted on Facebook. A female told him he could make money, but the company needed to see if he was eligible for the work. He was asked to give his checking and saving account numbers. He checked his accounts on Sept. 7 and discovered two fraudulent withdrawals.

• Burglars stole CB/ham radios and tools between March 1 and Sept. 3 out of a storage locker on the 1700 block of West Central Road. Value was estimated at $5,000.

• Thieves stole a concrete saw and two concrete drills valued at $2,550 between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26 out of the unlocked storage compartment on a 2000 Ford F-550 truck on the 1800 block of Thornwood Lane. The report said the equipment belonged to Triple AAA Construction.

•A thief stole a concrete saw valued at $1,100 around 7:48 a.m. Sept. 7 from a trailer on the 600 block of East Council Trail. A crew from Green Scene Landscape Co. was removing a concrete patio and saw a male running from the rear of the trailer. He fled in a van driven by an accomplice, reports said.

Palatine

• Burglars stole credit cards between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. Aug. 29 out of an unlocked car on the 1400 block of East Reynolds Drive. The cards were used later in Schaumburg.

Schaumburg

• Brian DeAnthony Russell, 32, of the 300 block of Glasgow Lane, Schaumburg, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at his home and charged with criminal damage to property.

• James W. Zgoda, 52, of the 1800 block of Concordia, Schaumburg, was arrested around 4:55 p.m. Sept. 5 at 101 Schaumburg Court and charged with battery.

Streamwood

• Michael T. Murphy, 18, of the 200 block of East Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, was arrested around 11:16 a.m. Aug. 30 during a traffic stop at Berkley and Beaver drives and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without a seat belt. Officers found three prescription pills, a package of LSD, and a digital scale in the car, according to the report.