Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Thieves stole a green and yellow wheeled recycling bin between 6:15 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at a home on the 2200 block of North Ridge.

• Burglars stole a purse between 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and 6:28 a.m. Aug. 22 out of an unlocked 2010 Jeep on the 600 block of South Walnut.

• Burglars stole a gym bag between 3 p.m. Aug. 19 and 1 p.m. Aug. 20 out of an unlocked 2012 Jeep Liberty on the 1200 block of East Clarendon. Value was estimated at $100.

• Thieves stole an unlocked silver 2008 Lexus ES350 between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 7:45 p.m. Aug. 20 on the 1000 block of East Talbot. Car keys were left in the vehicle. Several tools were in the trunk. During the same time and on the same block burglars stole an iPad out of an unlocked 2016 Buick LaCrosse.

Buffalo Grove

• Burglars used a rock to break a door window between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 11:17 a.m. Aug. 12 at U.S. Music, 1649 Barclay Blvd. A laptop computer and three guitars were missing. Damage was estimated at $600.

Des Plaines

• Vandals used black markers between 7 a.m. Aug. 14 and 7 a.m. Aug. 15 to write graffiti throughout an apartment building on the 1600 block of Thacker. The north and south side stairwells, west side storage garage and outside garbage Dumpster were tagged. During the same time, vandals used black and white markers to write graffiti throughout Central Park, 1555 Thacker. The Monarch Way station sign, dog bag dispenser sign, a metal electrical post meter cover and a garbage can were tagged.

• A man riding a bicycle at Prairie and Third avenues around 3:25 p.m. Aug. 15 stopped a motorist at the intersection by pretending to fall off his bike 4 feet in front of the victim's car. The offender screamed, "You hit a pedestrian." He ran to the vehicle and rubbed dirt on himself. The victim got out of his car to calm the offender, but the man started to punch himself. The victim phoned 911, at which point the offender took off on his bicycle. He was described as a white male with brown salt and pepper hair, thick dark mustache and wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

• Karen Kauer, 47, of the 10400 block of Southwest Highway, Worth, was arrested around 12:10 a.m. Aug. 12 on the 7000 block of West 111th Street, Worth, and charged with harassment by telephone. A court date is Aug. 31.

• Burglars stole a white cooler, red purse, yellow coach purse and removable push to start transponder between 11 p.m. July 2 and 1 a.m. July 3 out of an unlocked Buick Encore in the parking garage at Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road.

• Burglars stole a laptop computer belonging to Lincolnwood School District 74, dongle hardware and a hot spot between 7:30 and 11 p.m. Aug. 13 out of an unlocked Mazda CX9 at a home on the 400 block of Alles.

• Burglars stole a thermal printer and computer between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9 while the victim drove a route delivering alcohol to Jewel-Osco, 819 Elmhurst Road, TJ Pantry, Pantry and More, and Illusions Cafe. The victim is unsure when the items were stolen.

Elk Grove Village

• Vandals cut the convertible top, slashed the front passenger's-side tire, scratched panels and doors, and smashed the front headlight assembly between 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 on a 2005 Honda S2000 on the 700 block of Easton Lane. Damage was estimated at $10,000.

• Vandals scratched the front driver's-side fender and door between 6 a.m. and noon Aug. 8 on a 2006 Cadillac CTS in a business lot at 1825 Greenleaf Ave. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Hanover Park

• Thieves stole hubcaps around 12:47 p.m. Aug. 12 from a Chevrolet Trailblazer on the 2200 block of Alden.

Mount Prospect

• Burglars stole four tow truck dollies and metal axles between midnight and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14 from a 2006 Ford belonging to a towing service and parked in a driveway on the 1800 block of Thornwood Lane. Value was estimated at $1,800.

Palatine

• Burglars stole a wallet between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 out of an unlocked 2011 Mercedes-Benz SUV on the 400 block of North Clark Drive.

Streamwood

• Adedamola Alawode, 21, of the 400 block of Stadium Drive, DeKalb, was arrested around 3:06 p.m. Aug. 18 at Walmart, 850 S. Barrington Road, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw her take cosmetic items valued at $127. A hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19.