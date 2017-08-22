Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Hanover Park

• Vandals broke a window at two businesses around 9 a.m. Aug. 13 on the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Army Trail Road.

Mount Prospect

• Vandals hurled rocks between 6 p.m. Aug. 4 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Parenti & Rafaelli (four windows), P.M. Armor (two windows) and a 1994 Dodge Stealth (all body panels, all glass, lights and interior) at 225 E. Prospect Ave.

• Thieves stole a package containing a cellphone between 12:35 and 3:45 p.m. Aug. 2 from the front porch at a home on the 700 block of Ironwood Drive. Value was estimated at $900.

Schaumburg

• Ervin L. Scales, 22, homeless with last known address 100 block of Park Forest, Park Forest, was arrested around 1:51 p.m. July 18 and charged with criminal trespass at Illinois Art Institute, 1000 Plaza Drive.