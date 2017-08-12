Northwest suburban police blotter

Arlington Heights

• A female resident was scammed out of $2,400 around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 when she received a phone call from a male claiming to be the victim's grandson. He told the woman he had been arrested on charges of DUI and needed the money for bond. She purchased MoneyGram cards and gave the caller the code numbers. The caller advised her to send more money or the grandson would be sent to jail. The victim became skeptical and realized she had been scammed.

• Alex Goody, 19, of the 1500 block of Norway Lane, Palatine, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6 on the 2700 block of North Kennicott Avenue and charged with attempted aggravated robbery. A court date is Aug. 31.

• Burglars broke a door lock with a rock between 9:50 p.m. Aug. 9 and 4 a.m. Aug. 10 at Red Rooster Liquors, 827 N. Wilke Road, and stole over $500. Damage was estimated at $800.

• A teenage boy was seen taking a boys' unlocked black mountain bike between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 out of a bike rack near the front door of a business on the 200 block of East Seegers Road. Value was estimated at $300.

• Thieves stole a boys' unlocked black bicycle between Aug. 4 and 8 out of a bike storage locker in a communal storage room on the 500 block of West Rand Road. Value was estimated at $100.

Bartlett

• Witnesses saw someone break into a trailer around 11:56 a.m. July 28 at Horizon Drive and Lake Street and steal several items. Loss was estimated at $5,967.

• A man was seen taking a wallet around 2:51 p.m. July 31 while the victim played basketball on the 600 block of West Stearns Road. Value was estimated at $20.

Buffalo Grove

• Vandals shattered the outer pane of a glass patio door between July 26 and Aug. 7 at a home on the 1000 block of Courtland Drive.

Des Plaines

• Someone took a pink leather wallet between 2:54 and 3 p.m. Aug. 9 after the owner dropped it on the sidewalk outside Genesis Center, 1 Broadway.

• Vandals broke a driveway motion detector light between 12:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 7 attached to a home on the 1300 block of Jeannette.

Hanover Park

• Thieves stole a lawn mower around 6:27 p.m. Aug. 8 out of a backyard on the 1500 block of Cypress.

Mount Prospect

• Karen S. Kelley, 47, and Heather L. Sechrist, 31, both of the 1600 block of East Oakton Street, Elk Grove Village, were arrested around 5:18 p.m. July 28 at Kohl's, 1500 S. Elmhurst Road, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw them take clothes, jewelry, cookware and knife set. Value was estimated at $723. A court date is Aug. 31.

Schaumburg

• Patryk Przyblski, 28, of the 1500 block of West Irving Park Road, Itasca, was arrested around 4:39 p.m. July 10 at Irving Park and Sunnydale in Streamwood and charged with battery after a road rage incident at Irving Park and Wise roads. The report said he punched another male driver in the face. A court date is Aug. 15.

Streamwood

• Darquieze D. Allen, 21, of Hillside Drive, Bensenville, was arrested around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 8 at Streamwood High School, 701 W. Schaumburg Road, and charged with criminal trespass to state land. The report said an officer saw him trying to lift his bicycle over a fence into a faculty parking lot. A No Trespassing sign was on the fence.

Wheeling

• Vandals hurled a log through a closed bedroom window around 1:20 a.m. Aug. 1 at an apartment on the 400 block of Inland Drive.