Northwest suburban police blotter

Arlington Heights

• Burglars climbed through an open window, damaging a screen and sink faucet, between 11 p.m. July 15 and 8 a.m. July 16 on the 1400 block of Jonquil Circle and stole money. Burglars on July 15 also broke into a home between 11:50 p.m. and midnight on the 2400 block of Evergreen Terrace, and a home between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Princeton.

• Vandals damaged tires several times between Jan. 1 and July 17 on vehicles at a home on the 500 block of East Windgate. Damage was estimated at $800.

• Thieves stole two sets of license plates between June 16 and July 17 from vehicles on a lot at Arlington Heights Ford, 801 W. Dundee Road.

• Thieves stole a locked green mountain bike between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 19 at 155 E. Eastman. Value was estimated at $700.

• Thieves stole seven light fixtures and 11 connectors between July 7 and 18 on the 2100 block of South Goebbert Road. Value was estimated at $1,770.

• Vandals damaged the sink between 7 p.m. July 18 and 9:30 a.m. July 19 in the boat house at Lake Arlington, 2201 N. Windsor. Damage was estimated at $100.

• Vandals broke a window around 5:54 a.m. July 20 at Saver's, 780 W. Dundee Road.

Bartlett

• Vandals damaged a car around 8 a.m. July 19 in a Metra lot at Oneida and Eastern. Damage was estimated at $500.

Buffalo Grove

• Vandals broke the rear window overnight July 6-7 on a 2003 Honda Odyssey in a driveway on the 300 block of Stillwell Drive. Damage was estimated at $400.

• Thieves stole 53 prescription pills between 8:30 and 9 a.m. July 5 out of an unlocked locker at Sky Fitness, 1501 E. Busch Parkway.

Des Plaines

• Burglars stole tools including circular saws and nail guns between 9:30 p.m. July 10 and 8:30 a.m. July 11 out of an unlocked Chevrolet Tahoe in a driveway on the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue. Value was estimated at $2,000.

• Thieves stole the rear 27-inch tire between 6:50 a.m. and 4:05 p.m. July 11 from a bicycle locked in a bike rack in the Des Plaines Library parking garage, 1444 Prairie Ave.

• A man was seen taking two bottles of champagne, four bottles of vodka, and a bottle of cognac between 5:30 and 5:50 p.m. July 11 from Mariano's, 10 E. Golf Road. He was described as a white male, 45-50 years old, 200 pounds, gray/brown goatee and wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and backward Chicago Cubs baseball hat. He apparently arrived in a gold 2-door older sedan. Value was estimated at $311.

• A man was scammed out of $855 after he applied for a job online and received a "starter kit" from a company called "Secret Shopper. The kit included a cashier's check for $2,900 and instructions on how the money was to be used. He was told to purchase three money orders totaling $855 and send them to an address in Chicago. After he sent the money, his bank notified him that the cashier's check was fraudulent.

• Connor Steven Abramson, 20, of the 1400 block of Heather Lane, Des Plaines, was arrested around 5:46 p.m. July 12 during a traffic stop at Lee and Thacker and charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI-alcohol/drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor and traffic violations.

• Burglars stole a vacuum cleaner between 8:30 p.m. June 26 and 6:45 a.m. June 27 out of a 2012 Toyota Camry on the 500 block of Brynhaven Street. Value was estimated at $150.

• Burglars stole sunglasses and a remote between 12:01 and 4 a.m. June 30 out of a 2012 Volkswagen in a driveway on the 0-100 block of Woodcrest Lane. Value was estimated at $130.

Hanover Park

• Thieves stole a vehicle ignition key around 10 a.m. July 11 on the 1200 block of Lake Street.

• Thieves stole two bicycles around 5:48 p.m. July 9 from a driveway on the 1400 block of Hillcrest.

Hoffman Estates

• A vandal hurled an egg around 10:30 p.m. June 29 that dented a 2014 Chevrolet Aveo traveling at Algonquin and Ela roads.

Mount Prospect

• A man fled a home around 12:30 a.m. July 1 on the 1000 block of Arbor Court after a resident saw him in the living room. Cash and four credit cards were missing from a purse on a couch. Value was estimated at $2,000.

• Two men were arrested around 11:33 p.m. July 10 after they fled a home on Bonita Avenue. Myron I. Rodriguez-Segura, 19, and Alyin J. Rodriguez, 21, both of the 1800 block of West Palm Drive, Mount Prospect, were charged with criminal trespass to vehicle. The report said a resident drove into the driveway and saw one of the men get out of his father's unlocked 2013 Ford Econoline van. The offender walked away and the resident followed with his car. The second man joined the first, and they walked to the intersection of Bonita and Haten avenues. The resident's car stalled, and he lost sight of them. Police set up a perimeter around the area and found both men in the vicinity of Lincoln Court and Debra Avenue. They admitted looking into unlocked vehicles, the report said. A court date is Aug. 3.

Palatine

• Two men stole jewelry around 12:30 p.m. July 8 after tricking the resident on the 100 block of East Palatine Road. The men said they needed to look at water pipes in the kitchen. One offender kept the resident in the kitchen while the second man stole jewelry out of a bedroom.

Prospect Heights

• Nelli Abzalova, 39, of the 1200 block of Antietam Drive, Long Grove, was arrested July 2 at Rocky Vanders, 698 N. Milwaukee Ave., and charged with battery. The report said she struck the owner in the face with her hand. A court date is July 27.

Schaumburg

• A Chicago man underwent brain surgery after being injured while fleeing a shoplifting arrest, police said. Malik Clifford Kinsey, 20, of the 11700 block of South State, Chicago, and Isaiah A.J. Kinsey, 19, of the 12000 block of South Wallace, Chicago, were arrested at Woodfield Mall around 2:44 p.m. July 9 and charged with retail theft. The report said they stole clothes and electronic items valued at $538 from Zummies & Urban Outfitters. They fled the mall but were caught after Isaiah Kinsey jumped off a loading dock. He was unconscious and bleeding and was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, the report said. He underwent surgery for bleeding on the brain. Malik Kinsey walked away from an officer and struggled during the arrest. He complained of foot pain and was taken to Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, the report said. A court date is Aug. 10.