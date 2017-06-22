Northwest suburban police blotter

Arlington Heights

• Burglars stole 40 commercial stainless steel washing machines and 40 stainless steel basins between June 1 and 19 out of a vacant business used as a temporary storage facility at 707 W. Algonquin Road.

• Thieves stole a 2016 trailer between 3 p.m. June 16 and 6:30 a.m. June 19 parked on the 2300 block of North Evergreen. Contents included a large spool of copper/steel wire. Value was estimated at $11,000.

• A woman was seen hurling a large concrete landscape rock around 9:46 p.m. June 18 that shattered a basement window at First United Methodist Church, 1903 E. Euclid Ave. She was described as a white female in her 50s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, and wearing a yellow top. She left in a gray or silver sedan.

• Vandals used black paint around 3:30 p.m. June 18 to spray graffiti on the rear of a mausoleum at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 E. Euclid Ave.

• Burglars stole a cellphone between 4:30 p.m. June 17 and 1 a.m. June 18 out of an unlocked car in a parking garage at 22 S. Vail Ave. Value was estimated at $700.

• Burglars stole a wallet between 9 p.m. June 14 and 7 a.m. June 15 out of an unlocked vehicle in a driveway on the 1300 block of Kingsley.

• Thieves stole a wallet around 1 p.m. June 15 from a customer at Jewel-Osco, 122 N. Vail Ave. Someone used a debit card in the wallet to purchase unidentified items.

• Thieves stole a cellphone and charging cord between 6:30 and 7:50 p.m. June 21 after the owner left it in an apartment lobby on the 700 block of West Rand Road. Value was estimated at $250.

• Burglars stole two backpacks containing fishing gear and clothes between 10 p.m. June 20 and 6 a.m. June 21 out of a 2003 Cadillac Escalade on the 400 block of South Lincoln Lane. Value was estimated at $200.

Des Plaines

• A victim was scammed out of $1,000 June 15 after agreeing to rent a Des Plaines condominium on Pearson listed on Craigslist. The victim discovered the apartment was owned by someone else. The offender has failed to respond to any messages or phone calls from the victim.

• Thieves stole a dark gray bicycle with blue stripes and an attached basket between 4 p.m. June 17 and 2:10 p.m. June 18 locked in a bike rack inside the parking garage at the Des Plaines Library, 1444 Prairie Ave.

• A Des Plaines resident was scammed out of $1,000 June 16 after he received a call from a man claiming to be the victim's cousin. The caller said he had been in an accident in Bloomington. The woman he hit agreed, the offender said, payment of damages would be accepted if the funds were wired to Mexico. The victim sent the money.

• Ivan Contreras, 33, of the 9400 block of Bay Colony, Des Plaines, was arrested around 5:30 a.m. June 17 at a condominium building on the 1800 block of Pine Court and charged with two counts of criminal damage to property.

• Christopher Lee Jarosz, 38, of the 1500 block of Raymond Drive, Naperville, was arrested around 9:50 p.m. June 16 at Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road, and charged with battery. A court date is July 31.

• Josephine Crnjak, 62, of the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. June 15 at her home and charged with assault, theft of $300 and under, and criminal damage to property. A court date is July 25.

Elk Grove Village

• Mario L. Hollins, 30, of the 3000 block of Creekside Drive, Plainfield, was arrested around 11:50 a.m. June 7 on the 600 block of Carboy, Mount Prospect, and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, and disobeying a red light.

• Benjamin J. Vass, 34, of the 1700 block of Birch Place, Schaumburg, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. June 7 on the 1800 block of Brummel Street and charged with assault. A court date is July 19.

• Burglars stole a laptop computer between midnight and 8 a.m. June 7 out of an unlocked 2012 Chrysler Town & Country minivan on the 1500 block of Oregon Trail. Value was estimated at $800.

Hanover Park

• Vandals broke the front door lock around 8 a.m. June 3 at a home on the 5500 block of Court H.

• Vandals broke a vehicle window around 2 p.m. June 2 on the 1300 block of Kingsbury.

• Vandals broke a window around 7 a.m. June 20 at a school on the 2100 block of Laurel.

Mount Prospect

• Burglars stole a wallet between 4:30 and 8 p.m. June 11 out of an unlocked 2017 Jeep Patriot on the 1400 block of South Busse Road.

• Burglars stole a cellphone and loose change between 10 p.m. June 15 and 7 a.m. June 16 out of a 2015 GMC Acadia in a driveway on the 1900 block of Seneca Lane. Value as estimated at $204.

• Two Hispanic females were seen taking nine bottles of perfume, 12 pairs of underpants, and three video games between 1:10 and 2:06 p.m. June 16 from Kohl's, 1500 S. Elmhurst Road. One woman was described in her 20s, heavy set, black hair in a bun, multiple tattoos on her arms, and wearing a gray shirt, black leggings, sandals, and a pink lanyard. The second woman was described as 30-40 years of age, heavy set, long black hair, and wearing a gray shirt, gray jeans and black gym shoes. Value was estimated at $434.

Palatine

• Burglars stole a laptop computer valued at $1,500 and a wallet between 8:30 p.m. June 14 and 5:41 a.m. June 15 out of a 2001 Toyota van on the 0-100 block of East Moseley Road.

Streamwood

• Lavonna G. Atwater, 18, of Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, was arrested around 4:19 p.m. June 19 at Walmart, 850 S. Barrington Road, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent, reviewing security videos, noticed that employee Atwater hid merchandise valued at $107 in a bag. She took the merchandise to her locker, removed her personal items from the locker, and exited the store with the unpurchased items.

Wheeling

• Vandals broke a taillight between 9 p.m. June 14 and 8 a.m. June 15 on a 1998 Honda Accord on the 300 block of Vita Drive.