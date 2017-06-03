Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Burglars stole a lock box containing medication between 8 p.m. May 29 and 7 a.m. May 30 out of a 2005 GMC Yukon on the 2300 block of North James Court.

• Thieves stole two plants between 8 p.m. May 26 and 6 a.m. May 27 and a third plant between 9 p.m. May 30 and 7 a.m. May 31 from a yard at a home on the 4100 block of North Kennicott. Value was estimated at $54.

• A man was seen taking a cellphone valued at $300 around 7:30 p.m. May 27 from a counter at the Citgo gas station, 304 S. Arlington Heights Road. He was described as an Asian male, 70 years old, 5-foot-3, slim build, short gray hair and goatee.

• Thieves stole cash, cellphone, sunglasses, wallet and ring between 12 p.m. May 26 and 4:30 p.m. May 27 out of a guest room at Motel 6, 441 W. Algonquin Road. There was no sign of forced entry. Value was estimated at $1,060.

• Vandals sprayed graffiti on several areas in the village parking garage at 22. S. Vail between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. May 29.

• A woman was seen breaking a light fixture and an exit sign between 9:30 and 10 p.m. May 29 on the 2200 block of South Goebbert Road. Damage was estimated at $45.

• Offenders cut the lock and stole a blue bicycle valued at $600 between 6:50 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 1 at the Metra depot, 2121 W. Northwest Hwy.

• Thieves stole two leaf blowers, a gas hedge trimmer and a gas grass trimmer between 2 and 3 p.m. May 31 on the 1500 block of East Lynnwood. Value was estimated at $1,000.

Bartlett

• Thieves stole a vehicle with several items inside around 9 a.m. May 21 on the 400 block of Summer Sweet Lane. The offender also damaged the victim's mailbox. Loss was estimated at $22,950.

• Burglars stole a garage door opener and a charging cable around 5 p.m. May 21 out of a vehicle on the 400 block of Summer Sweet Lane.

• Burglars stole undisclosed items around 1 p.m. May 21 out of a car on the 800 block of Honey Locust Court. Value was estimated at $3,450.

• Burglars stole a briefcase valued at $472 around 8 p.m. May 21 on the 1200 block of Silk Oak Lane.

Buffalo Grove

• Burglars stole a camera bag containing cameras and lenses between 11:40 and 11:57 a.m. May 26 out of a 2012 Audi in a store lot at 450 Half Day Road.

Des Plaines

• Two men were seen on a security video taking scrap metal stored behind First Congregational Church, 766 Graceland Ave., four times between May 14 and 19. Value was estimated at $30.

• Burglars stole jewelry valued at $13,800 and a dish of coins between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 18 out of a home on the 200 block of South Cumberland Parkway. The victim was unsure if she locked the doors on the first floor.

• A man was seen taking a white 2005 Ford Expedition around 6:38 a.m. May 19 at a Speedway gas station, 1199 S. Elmhurst Road. The owner left the vehicle unlocked and running when he went inside to pay for gas. The offender was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, 5-foot-10, medium-heavy build and wearing a tan Carhart-type coat with a gray hoodie underneath, light blue jeans, and carrying a small• black backpack on his left shoulder.

• A man was seen taking four packs of razors and six packs of razor cartridges around 9 a.m. May 10 from Mariano's, 10 E. Golf Road. The report said the offender hid the items in a black bag and left without paying. Value was estimated at $218. A man was seen taking the same items around 9 a.m. May 16 from the same store and placing them in a white bag. Value again was estimated at $218.

• Burglars kicked open the front door between 1 and 5:30 p.m. May 18 at a home on the 1400 block of South River Road and ransacked rooms. Offenders stole jewelry. It was not immediately clear if anything else was missing.

• Burglars stole $2,574 around 10:45 a.m. May 20 out of a vehicle parked at a restaurant at 3067 Mannheim Road.

Elk Grove Village

• Burglars stole a bicycle valued at $395 between 1 and 3 p.m. May 14 out of a garage on the 500 block of Northampton Circle.

• Burglars broke a ground level window between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. May 18 at a home on Forest Lane, ransacked bedrooms and stole jewelry valued at $1,000.

Hoffman Estates

• Ashley D. Jones, 22, of the 1400 block of West 114th Place, Chicago, was arrested around 8:19 p.m. May 20 on the 1100 block of Ash Road and charged with criminal damage to vehicle. Her court date is June 12.

Mount Prospect

• Three pairs of ice hockey skates were stolen around 4 p.m. May 11 from Jerry's Hockey, 1501 Feehanville Drive. Value was estimated at $1,320.

Palatine

• Offenders stole cash, jewelry and cosmetic rings between 2 and 3 p.m. May 19 out of a home on the 1200 block of East Carpenter Drive. The report said a man came to the victim's door stating he was her new neighbor and needed to gain access to her backyard. He said he was putting in a new sprinkler system and the pipes were crossed between the two yards. The victim walked to the backyard with the offender, where they spent some time talking. The woman noticed that the man would talk on a two-way radio in a foreign language while they were in the victim's backyard. After the man left, the woman discovered that her office had been rifled and suspected that a second subject had entered the residence and stolen the items.

Prospect Heights

• Alec Tarasluk, 21, of the 2500 block of East Hunter, Arlington Heights, was arrested May 19 at Elm and Kenilworth streets and charged with assault. The report said that Tarasluk got out of his car and threatened another motorist. A court date is June 30.