Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Julio A. Bazan, 36, of the 1100 block of East Northwest Highway, Palatine, was arrested at his home around 1:50 a.m. April 15 and charged with battery. The report said a nurse at Northwest Community Hospital, 800 W. Central Road, told officers Bazan grabbed her wrist.

Des Plaines

• Burglars stole a designer purse, laptop, cellphone, gold diamond wedding ring, make up bag, and sunglasses between 6:45 and 6:55 a.m. April 15 out of an unlocked Nissan Altima in a restaurant lot at 1552 Rand Road. Value was estimated at $6,200.

• A man was seen on a security video breaking into H2O Auto Detail & Car Wash, 305 S. River Road, around 12:25 p.m. April 16 and stealing a laptop computer and cash valued at $230. He was described as a male, in his late 20s or early 30s, 5-foot-7, 135 pounds, short black hair and wearing a black T-shirt with a white logo "Jimmy John's" on the front and "Subs so fast you'll Freak" on the back, faded blue jeans and dark gym shoes. He left in a newer red sedan.

• A man was seen taking a package between 11:10 and 11:33 a.m. April 13 from the front doorstep at a home on the 200 block of Wildflower. Value was estimated at $41. He left in a tan SUV driven by a male accomplice.

• Thieves stole four black metal patio chairs between April 12 and 14 out of the backyard at a home on the 200 block of Leahy Circle. Value was estimated at $200.

• Burglars stole an air compressor with attachments, an electric saw with various blades, and a hammer drill with accessories between March 15 and April 17 out of an unlocked garage on the 1000 block of West Grant Drive.

Elk Grove Village

• Thieves stole a red 2005 Volvo Sleeper Tractor April 14 parked behind Wolfe Expedited, 1474 Elmhurst Road. Value was estimated at $20,000.

• Eddie Gordon, 55, of the 8800 block of South Talman Road, Evergreen Park, was arrested around 8:40 a.m. April 17 on the 2300 block of Arthur Avenue and charged with theft. A court date is June 5.

• Patricia Valdez-Ortiz, 38, of the 2900 block of Curtis Street, Des Plaines, was arrested around 4:20 p.m. April 17 on the 2900 block of Old Higgins Road and charged with failure to secure child under 8 in a child restraint, no valid driver's license, avoiding traffic control device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. A court date is May 12.

• Burglars stole a digital camera valued at $600 around 9 p.m. April 11 out of an unlocked 2013 Fiat 500 on the 2000 block of Pratt Boulevard.

• Mario L. Hollins, 30, of the 3000 block of Creekside Drive, Plainfield, was arrested around 9:35 a.m. April 14 on the 2200 block of Busse Road and charged with unlawful trespass to vehicle and driving while license suspended. His court date is May 10.

• Burglars broke a front glass door overnight April 13-14 at El Rodeo Grill, 1181 Biesterfield Road, and stole a cash register valued at $600.

• Vandals scratched a driver's-side door between April 9 and 20 on a 2017 Land Rover on the 100 block of Boardwalk Street. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

• Vandals put a long scratch from front to rear on the driver's-side and two dents in the passenger's-side wheel wall between 6 and 6:45 p.m. April 11 on a 2009 Ford Escape on the 200 block of Parkchester Road. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Hanover Park

• Burglars stole a laptop computer and tablet around 5:40 p.m. April 13 out of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Seneca. Offenders also stole items out of two cars on the 1800 block of Pastoral and 4500 block of Morton.

• Vandals smashed a vehicle windshield around 1 a.m. April 14 on the 7500 block of Bristol Lane.

• Vandals damaged the roof around 2 p.m. April 14 at Gym Khana, 6600 Barrington Road.

Hoffman Estates

• Tyler M. Amaya, 19, of the 1800 block of Maureen Drive, Hoffman Estates, was arrested around 5:12 p.m. April 17 on the 1800 block of Maureen Drive and charged with criminal damage to vehicle. His court date is June 1.

• Burglars stole three bottles of perfume and loose change between April 14 and 17 out of an unlocked 2015 Toyota van on Jamestown Circle. Value was estimated at $100.

• Vandals broke the front storm door glass between Jan. 5 and April 19 at a home on the 1500 block of Brookside Drive.

Mount Prospect

• Three juveniles wearing black hoodies hurled rocks around 8:15 p.m. April 11 at 2312 Terminal Drive that hit a 2007 Peterbilt semitrailer truck making a delivery. The rocks scratched the bunk area, driver's-side door, hood, both front wheel wells, windshield visor and horn cover. Damage was estimated at $6,000.

•A vandal hurled a rock between April 13 and 18 that broke a clear plastic window on a lending library box attached to a post on the southwest corner of Euclid School property, 1211 Wheeling Road. The rock was found inside the box. Damage was estimated at $50.

• Thieves stole a BBQ grill between 9 p.m. April 7 and 6 a.m. April 8 from a patio at a home on the 800 block of North River Road. Value was estimated at $250.

Palatine

• Amy M. Belmonte, 46, of the 800 block of East Lilly Lane, Palatine, was arrested April 15 at Wal-Mart, 1555 N. Rand Road, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw her pay for two food items and leave without paying for merchandise valued at $481.

• Burglars stole a designer purse between 2:30 and 3 p.m. April 11 out of an unlocked car in a lot on the 600 block of East Dundee Road. Value was estimated at $300.

Prospect Heights

• Axel Garcia, 20, and Uriel Diaz, 21, both of the 600 block of Piper Lane, Prospect Heights, and Giovanny Rivera, 23, of the 700 block of Piper Lane, Prospect Heights, were arrested April 14 at Seoul Billiards, 680 N. Milwaukee Ave., and charged with battery and obstructing ID. According to officers, they were fighting and drunk. They have been banned from the facility.

• Richard M. Gooley, 21, of the 3000 block of Jackson Drive, Arlington Heights, was arrested April 12 during a traffic stop at Willow and Rand roads and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. An officer found cocaine in several small bags and a digital scale with white powder residue in the car, according to the report. His court date is May 5.

• Margarita Zuniga, 32, of the 400 block of Pleasant, Wheeling, was arrested April 9 and charged with felony aggravated stolen auto, aggravated DUI, and revoked driver's license. The report said she was seen taking a 2010 Ford Transit van parked outside a restaurant at 636 S. Milwaukee Ave., and she was arrested when she was involved in an accident on Milwaukee Avenue near Hintz Road. Her court date is April 28.

Streamwood

• Vandals shot BB-gun pellets overnight April 17-18 that broke windows on 20 vehicles in several neighborhoods on the western edge of the village. The incidents appear to be random and remain under investigation. Anyone with information related to the vandalism is urged to contact the Streamwood Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 736-3719.