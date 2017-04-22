Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/22/2017 11:22 AM

Northwest suburban police blotter

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Freida Gad
fgad@dailyherald.com

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Burglars broke into a 2008 Ford Explorer between 7 and 7:20 a.m. April 20 at Nickol Knoll, 3800 N. Kennicott, and stole a gym bag containing a driver's license, credit cards and cash.

Bartlett

• Burglars broke into a vehicle around 8 a.m. April 18 on the 300 block of South Western Avenue and stole a purse. Loss was estimated between $900 and $1,000.

Buffalo Grove

• Thieves stole a diamond ring between 9 p.m. April 17 and 9 a.m. April 18 out of a kitchen drawer at a home on Madison Court North. Value was estimated at $15,000.

Des Plaines

• Burglars stole an O'Hare employee badge/parking pass between 2:30 p.m. April 5 and 8 a.m. April 6 out of an unlocked vehicle in a driveway on the 1700 block of Rand Road. Value was estimated at $25.

• Burglars stole a laptop computer and tax information between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. April 7 out of an unlocked vehicle in a restaurant lot at 877 Elmhurst Road. Value was estimated at $600.

Hanover Park

• Burglars stole cash around 11 p.m. April 16 at a home on the 7000 block of Hemlock.

Mount Prospect

• Vandals punctured two passenger's-side tires between April 7 and 10 on a 2013 Ford Transit at Mis Choice, 1699 Wall St.

Prospect Heights

• A vandal hurled a rock through a window between 6 p.m. April 7 and 7:50 a.m. April 10 at the Metra depot, 101 S. Wolf Road.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account