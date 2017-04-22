Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Burglars broke into a 2008 Ford Explorer between 7 and 7:20 a.m. April 20 at Nickol Knoll, 3800 N. Kennicott, and stole a gym bag containing a driver's license, credit cards and cash.

Bartlett

• Burglars broke into a vehicle around 8 a.m. April 18 on the 300 block of South Western Avenue and stole a purse. Loss was estimated between $900 and $1,000.

Buffalo Grove

• Thieves stole a diamond ring between 9 p.m. April 17 and 9 a.m. April 18 out of a kitchen drawer at a home on Madison Court North. Value was estimated at $15,000.

Des Plaines

• Burglars stole an O'Hare employee badge/parking pass between 2:30 p.m. April 5 and 8 a.m. April 6 out of an unlocked vehicle in a driveway on the 1700 block of Rand Road. Value was estimated at $25.

• Burglars stole a laptop computer and tax information between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. April 7 out of an unlocked vehicle in a restaurant lot at 877 Elmhurst Road. Value was estimated at $600.

Hanover Park

• Burglars stole cash around 11 p.m. April 16 at a home on the 7000 block of Hemlock.

Mount Prospect

• Vandals punctured two passenger's-side tires between April 7 and 10 on a 2013 Ford Transit at Mis Choice, 1699 Wall St.

Prospect Heights

• A vandal hurled a rock through a window between 6 p.m. April 7 and 7:50 a.m. April 10 at the Metra depot, 101 S. Wolf Road.