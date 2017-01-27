Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Jeanette V. Miranda of Elgin

I took this picture July 15, 2015 in Aguada, Puerto Rico. I call it Jíbaros Forever. Jíbaros means mountain/country dwellers. An inhabitant of the rural regions of Puerto Rico. The cloth coffee strainer we call it colador. My parents retired back to their country several years ago. My dad passed away two years ago. My mother still comes back and forth to Elgin. My parents made sure my two sisters and I knew and loved where they/us came from. I took this picture with my phone.