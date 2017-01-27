Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/27/2017 1:00 AM

Winning images of our weekly photo contest

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Bev Horne
 
 
The photo of the Connecticut river separating New Hampshire (on the right) and Vermont (on the left) was taken with an iPhone 7. The most fascinating part of this photo is how the peace and serenity of the sun and calm part of the river meet the turmoil of the clouds and rushing waters of the same sky and river.
The photo of the Connecticut river separating New Hampshire (on the right) and Vermont (on the left) was taken with an iPhone 7. The most fascinating part of this photo is how the peace and serenity of the sun and calm part of the river meet the turmoil of the clouds and rushing waters of the same sky and river.
Tyler Saltmarsh of Carol Stream
A frog's black eyes loom large in a pond last September at the Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington.
A frog's black eyes loom large in a pond last September at the Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington.
Jeanne Garrett of Arlington Heights
A photograph taken recently of some flowers that I got at Trader Joe's. I'm pretty sure that it is an iris among a group, and I enjoy the intensity of the colors and the shape of the flowers. Hope you enjoyit.
A photograph taken recently of some flowers that I got at Trader Joe's. I'm pretty sure that it is an iris among a group, and I enjoy the intensity of the colors and the shape of the flowers. Hope you enjoyit.
Michael Roberts of Naperville
Here is Kiwi enjoying the first bit of morning sunshine that we have seen in a long time. As she sat mostly in shadow, I noticed her abundance of whiskers and the alert pose as she watched birds out the window. The angle of light created a silhouette with perfect highlights.
Here is Kiwi enjoying the first bit of morning sunshine that we have seen in a long time. As she sat mostly in shadow, I noticed her abundance of whiskers and the alert pose as she watched birds out the window. The angle of light created a silhouette with perfect highlights.
Debra Hruby of Wheaton
Icicles on a window of a Lake Zurich home creates interesting shapes and designs.
Icicles on a window of a Lake Zurich home creates interesting shapes and designs.
Cindy Spudich of Lake Zurich
Beautiful fall colors and snow-capped mountains reflect on a clear lake in the Lundy Canyon area outside of Lee Vining, Calif. in late October 2016.
Beautiful fall colors and snow-capped mountains reflect on a clear lake in the Lundy Canyon area outside of Lee Vining, Calif. in late October 2016.
Michael Stone of Round Lake Beach
A marsh grass seed pod bursts in the sunlight at Volo Bog Nature Center this January.
A marsh grass seed pod bursts in the sunlight at Volo Bog Nature Center this January.
Donald E. Bolstad of Hawthorn Woods
Two children ride the lift up the ski hill at Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin during a foggy evening ski outing on Jan. 2.
Two children ride the lift up the ski hill at Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin during a foggy evening ski outing on Jan. 2.
Michelle Flowers of Hoffman Estates
The soaring spires of the United States Air Force Memorial stand tall against the January sky in Arlington, Va.
The soaring spires of the United States Air Force Memorial stand tall against the January sky in Arlington, Va.
Theresa Jasonowicz of Palatine
This photo was taken at Fontana Beach in Wisconsin this past July. A giant lollipop numbered with each cousin's coinciding birth order enticed each of the 13 to sit while having their picture taken. Cousin #14 didn't arrive until September but his Mom sat in for him!
This photo was taken at Fontana Beach in Wisconsin this past July. A giant lollipop numbered with each cousin's coinciding birth order enticed each of the 13 to sit while having their picture taken. Cousin #14 didn't arrive until September but his Mom sat in for him!
Beth Yarbrough of Elgin
I took this picture July 15, 2015 in Aguada, Puerto Rico. I call it Jíbaros Forever. Jíbaros means mountain/country dwellers. An inhabitant of the rural regions of Puerto Rico. The cloth coffee strainer we call it colador. My parents retired back to their country several years ago. My dad passed away two years ago. My mother still comes back and forth to Elgin. My parents made sure my two sisters and I knew and loved where they/us came from. I took this picture with my phone.
I took this picture July 15, 2015 in Aguada, Puerto Rico. I call it Jíbaros Forever. Jíbaros means mountain/country dwellers. An inhabitant of the rural regions of Puerto Rico. The cloth coffee strainer we call it colador. My parents retired back to their country several years ago. My dad passed away two years ago. My mother still comes back and forth to Elgin. My parents made sure my two sisters and I knew and loved where they/us came from. I took this picture with my phone.
Jeanette V. Miranda of Elgin
This photo of a coyote on Fox River was taken 100 yards north of Gail Borden library in Elgin.
This photo of a coyote on Fox River was taken 100 yards north of Gail Borden library in Elgin.
John Prickett of Hampshire
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account