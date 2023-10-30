Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 23-29, 2023
Posted10/30/2023 1:00 AM
Tom Cole, of Winfield and his son Ben, 16, prepare to launch their Smurf themed pumpkin during the Naperville Pumpkin Race Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rotary Hill Park in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Turning Pointe student race is off to a good start at the Naperville Pumpkin Race Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rotary Hill Park in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
"Bride and Groom" Zoe and Charlie Brown lead owners Jill McMahon and Christina Dallas to the stage at the Buffalo Grove Park District Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest at Willow Stream Park on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Jill and christina were married a month ago and decided their dogs could also get married for the contest.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Bad Pet" Ollie the golden retriever tries to convince his owners Natalie, 11, and Sabrina Singh that he doesn't deserve the title, despite being convicted of "destroying shoes." He was a contestant in the large dog category at the Buffalo Grove Park District Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest at Willow Stream Park on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wauconda resident Jeff Goodale enjoys Tuesday's unseasonably warm weather playing with his 4-year-old boxer named Titan at the Lakewood Forest Preserve dog park.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A bicyclists passes by the Mundelein mural next to a colorful outdoor dining area on Park Street in downtown Mundelein.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The late afternoon sun creates long shadows as Jakob Williams, 23, of Naperville plays basketball at Nike Sports Complex on Mill Street in Naperville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People check out one of the bedrooms available at the new Ronald McDonald Family Room inside Advocate Children's Hospital Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Park Ridge.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Palatine High School Assistant Principal Alex Miramontes meanders through the halls Friday, September 15, 2023 in Palatine. Miramontes has just begun his first year as assistant principal at Palatine High School but before that was a beloved and well-respected special education teacher at the school, where he graduated himself in 2011.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dallas Miller pushes his sleeping niece Vanessa, 1, through SEBA Park along the Fox River in South Elgin. He says he regularly walks with her through the area.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Israeli flag flies during the Jewish United Fund of Chicago communitywide solidarity gathering at NSCI in Glencoe Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Beckie Khalil, of Schiller Park gets her shot from pharmacist Tina Greif during a drive-through flu shot event at the Rosemont Theatre parking lot Wednesday. Recipients had their choice of either getting the shot while seated in their vehicles, or outside.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
John Miller, left, U.S. sales director talks with Sen. Rick Durbin, and IL governor J.B. Pritzker about the fourth generation fast charger at EVBox manufacturing facility in Libertyville.
Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer
Huntley resident Gary DeRenzo writes a few notes in his copy of Donald Trump's book Letter to Trump during a McHenry County GOP committee fundraiser event Friday in Addison.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
While they may look like little works of art, all of Liz Suwanski's cookies are meant to be eaten.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Grotesques, which as legend has it ward off evil spirits, adorn a seven-story building in downtown Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
