Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery covers the last half of September in the Chicago suburbs

The month of September gave us everything from dinosaurs to jack-o'-lanterns to decorate The Week in Pictures photo gallery.
A large rubber dinosaur stands in the parking lot of 302 Wheaton, on Front St., during installation of life-size dinosaurs in downtown Wheaton.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jacob Goebbert drops a pumpkin on a display for customers to select from at Goebbert's Farm on Reinking Road in Pingree Grove.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Peter Starykowicz, president of All community Events in Lake Zurich, with the current world's heaviest pumpkin, in Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. The annual jack-o'-lantern festival continues until Halloween.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Declan Tully, 3, of Arlington Heights and his grandmother, Lynn Loch of Cary, visit Harmony Fest/Taste in downtown Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
"Tooth Fairy" Marta Szkola, of Dazzling Dentistry passes out balloons to kids during Harmony Fest/Taste in downtown Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glen Ellyn food pantry executive director Laura Glaza works with customers in a facility recently.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Members of the Vest Dance Troupe, based in Darien, perform during Octoberfest at Central Athletic Complex in Wheaton Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Matt Molenkamp says these shoes were new just a few weeks ago, but are covered in layers of paint from work in the EarthPaint recycling facility in Wood Dale.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Browsers stroll through the Corn Crib at the Art in the Barn event, featuring 150 artists on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington on Saturday, September 23, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Footprints and a three-wheeled push cart leave tracks in the morning dew on the first fairway at Mount Prospect Golf Club in Mount Prospect on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wet conditions made for interesting play during round 1 of the LIV GOLF tournament Friday, September 22, 2023 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stevenson High School freshman Evie Syreggelas wears her game face during the girls flag football team practice in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sleepy Hollow pool lost many gallons of water this past season, adding $40,000 in water costs for the park district. Sleepy Hollow and neighboring residents want the pool to remain open.
Alice Fabbre | Staff Photographer