LOOK: The Week in Pictures Photo Gallery for August 21-27, 2023

Daily Herald photographers made pictures of the hottest days of the year for The Week in Pictures Photo Gallery for August 21-27, 2023 in suburban Chicago.
Tennis player Eva Weyman, a junior, drinks from her thermos during a break in practice Tuesday at St. Charles North High School. The heat forced many changes to sports practices.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Justin Harris rides with Geniel Bryant, left, and John Schumacher rides with her twin sister Geneva during the Envision Unlimited cycling event for people of all abilities at the Velodrome in Northbrook Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Dr. Lori Walsh talks about the advantages of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital's Smart Farm Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in North Barrington. The farm harvests produce to be donated to food-insecure people across Chicagoland.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Dom Reikiewicz, left, gets tackled by York's Charlie Georgas on a play on which a face mask penalty was called during a football game played in Glenview on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Anthony Taormina (5) turns upfield as Palatine's Trey Widlowski (11) loses his helmet in an attempted tackle Friday, August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tiny dancers from the Hogan Irish Dancer Academy in Arlington Heights learn their steps on stage at Irish Fest at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum on Friday, August 25, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Connor Fitzpatrick runs through the inflated helmet and onto the field at Barrington High School before the game against Warren Township Friday, August 25, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Adrian Saliu looks over produce at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital's Smart Farm Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in North Barrington.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jen Weber, of St. Charles and her children Grace, 13, and Tyler, 11, give their dog Cashew a pup cup treat during a reunion for rescued beagles held by Anderson Humane Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Brilliance Subaru in Elgin. The dogs were rescued from an animal testing facility in Virginia. Anderson made two trips and brought back almost 200 dogs.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Olivia Kim watches her putt roll toward the hole during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kelly Hui holds a sign while posing for a photo for her mom on the first day of school at Wescott Elementary School in Northbrook Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Leo Borrelli keeps cool Wednesday at the Buffalo Grove Park District's Spray 'N Play. Leo was spending time with his grandparents Brian and Lisa Borrelli of Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Matt Marusich runs over Warren's XZavion Montgomery after making a catch at Barrington High School Friday, August 25, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Montrose Beach Jetty Thursday August 10, 2023 in Chicago.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Andrew Nevler sweats through his shirt and wears a sunshade hat as he waters plants at Whispering Hills Garden and Landscape Center on Route 31 in Lake in the Hills. "Somebody has to do it," he said of working in the heat.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park demolition progress on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Linebacker Mikey Urso listens as Coach Dragan Teonic directs at South Elgin High School football practice on Monday, August 21, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Laura Hu tees off on the first hole during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Crews process garbage at Waste Management's Countryside Landfill in Grayslake on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Trey Widlowski (11) looks for an opening Friday, August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Ryan Donnelly (18) and Palatine's Connor May (10) celebrate a touchdown over St. Charles North's Michael Hyde (7) Friday, August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A student looks through his book bag on the first day of school at Spring Trail Elementary School Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Carol Stream.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kent Smith of Chicago talks about his pop art with Pat, middle, and Jan Stortz of Wheaton during the 54th annual Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts around Lake Ellyn Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A couple beagles do little sniffing while greeting during a reunion for rescued beagles held by Anderson Humane Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Brilliance Subaru in Elgin. The dogs were rescued from an animal testing facility in Virginia. Anderson made two trips and brought back almost 200 dogs.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's John Jensen, lower left, recovers a fumble by Simeon quarterback Keshaun Parker during Saturday's game in Wheaton.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Amy Polley, of Prospect Heights and her son Zachery, 3, are all smiles after seeing his Spiderman face painting at the Palatine Street Fest Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer