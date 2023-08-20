Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for August 14-20, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs

Photos were made at so many first days of school and it's in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for August 14-20, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs.
New superintendent Suzanne Johnson gets her picture taken by U46 photographer John Konstantaras during the first day of school at Spring Trail Elementary School Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Carol Stream.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gary and Karen Weiss dance to live music from Members Only, an 80s pop music band at the Taste of Glen Ellyn on Thursday evening, August 17, 2023 at The College of DuPage. The Weisses, from Arizona, are visiting their daughter Schena Schutte and her family.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nicole Wallace is seen silhouetted in the Village Tavern Thursday, August 17, 2023 in Long Grove. The area's oldest tavern is in the hands of new ownership, which said it will strive to maintain the tradition that goes back to 1847.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Yana Zablotska, of Elgin hugs labor and delivery nurse Victoria Bohlin as they were reunited Tuesday at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Bohlin helped saved Zablotska's life when she experienced an amniotic fluid embolism, a rare condition that affects only about 1 in 40,000 women during delivery. Zablotska's heart stopped beating and Bohlin started CPR as the code team responded. Zablotska's baby was delivered shortly after and is completely healthy.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Drum Major Tanya Gerdzhev wears a "seniors" T-shirt as she leads the way with fellow drum major Anika Tsau while seniors honor a tradition by marching from the football stadium to the school at Palatine High School on the first day of the new school year on Monday, August 14, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
New principal, Casey O'Connell speaks with 6-year-old Anthony Tomasello at Western Avenue Elementary School Wednesday, August 16, 2023 in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Alex Kroscher laughs with her friends Kate, left, and Alex Liese as they eat fried food at the Taste of Glen Ellyn on Thursday evening, August 17, 2023 at The College of DuPage. Alex painted her friend and sister's face before they came to the event. They are all 11 and from Glen Ellyn.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Principal Noelle Dupuis leaps in the air as she teaches students how to pronounce her last name during the first day of school at Spring Trail Elementary School Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Carol Stream.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tiny Miss Grayslake Riley Rush, 5, is covered in bubbles during the Bubble Bash at Grayslake Summer Days Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Danielle Barber, of Antioch recently began volunteering at the Northern Illinois Food Bank distribution center in Green Oaks. "It makes you feel good," she said.
Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer
A mural honoring Rocky Lopez is being painted on the wall of Dream Hall on DuPage Court in Elgin. Lopez was killed in a motorcycle crash last week.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Korean corn dog restaurants have started popping up in the suburbs as they've become more popular in the last couple of years. The three pictured from Kong Dog in Schaumburg are the Original, the Rainbow and the Spaghetti.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Debbie Tumbarello and her cat Yoyo Thursday, August 17, 2023 at her home in Inverness. Tumbarello has suffered from long COVID since she caught the virus earlier this year. Debbie says that her cat helps her relieve stress, and any tensions she continues to have from long COVID when he cuddles with her.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dignitaries and Casey family members at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Farm Foundation and Innovation and Education Center at the former Casey Farm Friday, August 18, 2023 in Libertyville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Farm Foundation President and CEO Shari Rogge-Fidler, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Farm Foundation and Innovation and Education Center at the former Casey Farm Friday, August 18, 2023 in Libertyville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The crowd appreciates Johli Llama, one of the first bands to start the weekend-long 56 Music Fix at Mrs. P & Me in Mount Prospect on Friday afternoon, August 18, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fred Tindall, formerly of Wheeling, bites into a rib at the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills on Friday, August 18, 2023. He and his wife are visiting from Ohio and he saw the festival from his hotel across the street. "It seemed like a good way to get dinner," he said.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mara Jeka, age 2-1/2, of Barrington waves goodbye to a therapy horse named Luna following a visit during the Family Expo at Citizens Park in Barrington Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Terri Jacobs, of Oswego and her daughter Ashlyn, 14, enjoy the City of Lights' Ukulele Festival Society annual ukulele festival Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Aurora.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Alex Melchor and his sister Juliana, 6, both of West Chicago play in a giant Lego structure at the Taco & Art Fest Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Reed-Keppler Park, in West Chicago.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Memories of covering events at Arlington Park Racetrack over the past 33 years are renewed as the grandstand seemingly fades away during demolition.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
William Rooney, of South Elgin and his 18-month-old daughter Alora enjoy some of the food at the Taco & Art Fest Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Reed-Keppler Park, in West Chicago.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer