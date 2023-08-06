Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for the first week of August, 2023

Boats, supermoons, miniature airplanes and puppies are part of The Week in Pictures photo gallery for the first week of August, 2023 in suburban Chicago.
The Fox River Forest Preserve in Port Barrington provides a public launch and 169 slips, giving boaters easy access to the Fox River waterway.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Libertyville trustee Jim Connell, left, and Nick Coffman, a community ambassador, install historic photos on the windows of a vacant storefront on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville on Monday, July 31, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A yellow leaf from a River birch tree Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Trees in the Chicagoland region seem to be dropping leaves earlier than usual. The culprit is the severe drought that has taken hold in much of the state since June.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Megan Stephan, 7, touches the nose of Astroid, a puppy available for adoption from Fetching Tails Foundation at the National Night Out in Itasca on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Megan and her friend Kelsey McDonald, 8, right, are from Itasca.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chef Sarah Stegner is bringing a series of sensory-friendly dining hours to Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook for people with autism, sensory input disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other physical, cognitive, or development disabilities, and their families, friends and caretakers.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The first supermoon of the month makes an appearance over Northwest Highway in Palatine on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Demolition work on the Arlington Park Racetrack grandstand progresses on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Beers being served at Two brothers Brewing Tap House in Warrenville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ziana Marin, 3, hops into a miniature airplane at the Back to School celebration at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago on Friday, August 4, 2023. She was with her mother Zayra Marin of West Chicago. The plane is part of the Medinah Aviators fleet and is used in parades. The Medinah Aviators Shriners fly families to Shrine hospitals.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Snow White" Nicolina Sero, 2, of Lake in the Hills visits the World of Faeries "Healing Earth" Festival at Vasa Park in South Elgin Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kendall Hayes shops for school supplies with her children Brooke, left, Emily and Parker, right, in the Warrenville Target on Tuesday, August 2, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Christopher Rubio, 7, of Hillside sips a kiddie piña colada during Warrenville Summer Daze Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer