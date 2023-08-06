Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for the first week of August, 2023

John Starks | Staff Photographer

Ziana Marin, 3, hops into a miniature airplane at the Back to School celebration at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago on Friday, August 4, 2023. She was with her mother Zayra Marin of West Chicago. The plane is part of the Medinah Aviators fleet and is used in parades. The Medinah Aviators Shriners fly families to Shrine hospitals.