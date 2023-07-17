LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 10-16, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs

A few tornadoes didn't dampen the summer festival experience in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 10-16, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs.
Max Thillems, 18, raises his arms in victory after winning a turkey leg speed-eating contest at Taste of Park Ridge Friday. He took down the two-pound leg in two minutes and 21 seconds.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Member of the Epic Healthy Living Education Center painting class make acrylic and oil paintings of the Vernon Hills Summer Festival from across Little Bear Lake at Century Park on Friday, July 13, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hannah Frei has begun prepping the interior at 777 N. Milwaukee Ave., in downtown Libertyville for "The Hangout" an indoor play area for kids eight and under.
Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer
East Dundee Arts Council first commissioned mural is complete, created by teen artist Maddie Deiters of Marion, Ill. The mural can be seen on the east side of a building at Jackson and N. River streets along the Fox River Trail.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
More than 100 veterans of Vietnam, Korean and Gulf Wars participated in the Veterans Play Day at Pine Meadow Golf Club in Mundelein Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Construction crews work Thursday at a four-unit apartment building at Douglas Avenue and Timer Drive W in Huntley after receiving heavy roof damage from Wednesday evenings storms.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A car was plastered with flying insulation after an EF1 tornado ripped through the Sun City Edgewater community in Elgin Wednesday evening. 20 homes were damaged.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Supporters both new and old packed Mount Prospect's Lions Park when Lee DeWyze played a hometown show Thursday, July 13.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Nathaniel Rodriguez, 3, wears his John Deere hat and sunglasses as he looks at rabbits at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Friday, July 14, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wearing her animal print top, Emily Leonard, of St. Charles, laughs with boyfriend Jason Wozniczka, of Oak Lawn, as they stop to see a cow at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Friday, July 14, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Middleweight market lambs are shown in the ring at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Friday, July 14, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Construction of Morris Station, a luxury apartment development bordered by Ill. Rte 176, Morris Ave., East Park St. and the Canadian National railroad tracks, is progressing in downtown Mundelein.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Demolition of the Arlington Park racetrack grandstand is progressing.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ryan Gillett, 9, his sister Renna, 7, and Olivia Haizel, 9, guide "Scuba Doo" toward the end of the pool during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta at Chippewa Pool in Des Plaines Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Malachi Stringer, 5, of Champaign is encased in a bubble during Unplug and Play Day at South Ridge Park in Hoffman Estates Saturday. He is visiting his godmother, who lives in Schaumburg, for the summer.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer