Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for May 29-June 4, 2023

It was a busy and colorful week of patriotism, championships, graduations and sunshine and we present it to you in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for May 29-June 4, 2023.
Glenbard West's Casey Maas hits into a wall of Lyons Township hands as they defend the net during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A combined VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43 fire a volley during a rifle salute at Naperville's Memorial Day observance at Veterans Park Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Renae Rinne, of Elgin listens as the roll call of the deceased of local veteran organizations is read during Elgin's Memorial Day observance Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Rian Spaulding jumps over Barrington's Annie Tarpey in the Class 3A supersectional girls soccer final in Barrington on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Pru Babat walks bloodied off the field after colliding with teammate Maddy Kopala in the IHSA girls state soccer semifinal game against Barrington at North Central College in Naperville on Friday, June 2, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Geneva High School senior Allie Soeder takes a photo with fellow graduates before the start of their commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Sarah Sarnowski heads the ball past Libertyville's Kaate Hopma for a goal in the IHSA girls state soccer semifinal game at North Central College in Naperville on Friday, June 2, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicagoland North Corvette Club Members Marie Eckert, left, of Arlington Heights, her husband, Greg, right, and Jim Kleinschmidt of Prospect Heights decorate a Corvette with U.S. flags prior to the start of the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Colin Schnitke gets hit in the helmet as he steals second base and Libertyville's Cole Lockwood waits for the throw in a Class 4A baseball sectional semifinal game in Mundelein on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kensi, one of three Grayslake North High School therapy dogs, waits with the class of 2023 for graduation ceremonies on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Batavia's Jackson Bland wears his batting helmet high up on top of his head before his first at-bat against Wheaton Warrenville South in a Class 4A sectional semifinal game in Elgin on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Det. Luke Weston and his wife Rachel listen as Pastor Steve Gallaher delivers a final prayer during the funeral for Hudson, Weston's police dog partner with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday. Hudson was killed in the line of duty on May 24th.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Loyola Academy players hold the first-place trophy as they celebrate their victory over Hinsdale Central during the girls state lacrosse championship in Hinsdale Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Looking northeast toward the intersection of I-55 and I-355 Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Bollingbrook.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Chuck Meister (5) and Will Hickey (19) celebrate their win over Barrington during the IHSA Class 4A Mundelein baseball sectional semifinal Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South shortstop Dayton Murphy loses grip on the ball after diving to keep it in the infield on a base hit by Grayslake Central's Ralph DeLeon with the bases loaded in the first inning in a 3A sectional semifinal baseball game in Grayslake on Thursday, June 1, 2023. One run scored, tying the score 2-2.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The "WARHOL" exhibition in the College of DuPage McAninch Arts Center and the Cleve Carney Museum of Art features more than 200 original Warhol works, including 94 from "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop | Works from the Bank of America Collection," plus original works and photographs by Warhol from the college's own Permanent Art Collection.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Chris Lee dives to keep the ball in play during the state quarterfinal match against Glenbard West at Hoffman Estates High School Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Graduate Jimmy Filas walks toward the sports stadium before the Grayslake North graduation on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lincoln-Way East's Kara Waishwell and O'Fallon's Avery Taake compete for a header in the IHSA girls Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at North Central College in Naperville on Friday, June 2, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington High School graduates Aanchal Capoor, left, and Tracy Hanfschild hug before their commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Barrington High School held it's commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Graduates enter the stadium during the processional of the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Sarah Sarnowski collides with Libertyville goalkeeper Kaate Hopma after scoring a goal in the IHSA girls Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at North Central College in Naperville on Friday, June 2, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A scenic overlook, situated on a hill at left, is part of the Lake Glenview scene on a recent Spring afternoon.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Benet Academy's Keira Petrucelli takes a shot against Glenwood in the IHSA girls Class 2A state soccer championship game at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Academy's Charlie Foley tosses his helmet after the Warriors won the boys state lacrosse championship in Hinsdale Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Elgin's first Pride Parade and festival hosted by ELGbtq+ heads north on Riverside Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jordan Knight streams into the Elgin Academy Commencement Ceremony Saturday June 3, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake Central's Hadley Ferrero scores on a header in the second half against De La Salle in the IHSA girls Class 2A third-place soccer game at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West head coach Christine Giunta-Mayer jumps in celebration after the Hilltoppers defeated Lyons Township in Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer