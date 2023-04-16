Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for April 3-16, 2023

Perfect spring weather fills The Week in Pictures photo gallery for April 3-16, 2023.
Glenbard North right fielder Kaiden Feinstein is fired up after making a diving catch for a Geneva out during Tuesday's baseball game in Carol Stream.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Storm troopers and other superheroes such as Groot, Grogu, Green Lantern ... were on scene at the Schaumburg Library Comic Con® Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Skateboarding enthusiast Vincent Baran, of Buffalo Grove uses peanuts to entice his pet pig, Norbert onto his skateboard.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
John Duffy greeted every one of the hundreds who came to his retirement reception with the same enthusiasm he had in 48 years on the school's board of trustees at Elgin Community College on Monday, April 10, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A cyclist makes their way across the walking bridge just east of Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in South Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Warren pitcher Adam Behrens grabs an infield pop bunt from Stevenson's Brandon Schultz, background, in a baseball game in Gurnee on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Courtney Carlson dives into the plate and past the catcher's helmet as she scores during Tuesday's softball game against Glenbrook North.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Aiden Wimer is greeted by teammates after his home run in the second inning against Fremd in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Jamie Saran waits for the throw as Benet's Nina Pesare makes it safely to first base on a hit during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Lisa Wernli, of Canines 4 Comfort spends a moment with Elwood, Libertyville police's therapeutic facility dog Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North right fielder Raygen Moore loses control of the ball hit by Antioch's Samantha Hillner in the first inning in a softball game in Grayslake on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Hillner ended up at third base.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Geoff Fox laughs with Bishop David Malloy of the Rockford Diocese during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Fox Family Performing Arts Center at St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin Friday. Geoff Fox and his brother Robert, who both attended St. Ed's, made a significant contribution to the project.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Afternoon sun casts vibrant colors and shadows on the water of the Fox River as a person in a kayak paddles the western shoreline between East Dundee and West Dundee.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Betty McKeown, 98, of Elgin walks three miles a day at the Centre of Elgin recreational center.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Elgin's Grace Tetrev, 9, makes a diving attempt to catch a shot to center field during the Larkin softball slugfest Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Elgin sports softball complex.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Through Room by Room, Ellie Footlik of Northbrook collects gently used furniture from families who are located mostly on the North Shore. the items are then organized into kits and delivered to Humble Design in Chicago.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Quinn Nelson dives safely into second base as Palatine's Anthony Iliopoulos loses grip on the ball in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lara Sanoica is the first female mayor of Rolling Meadows and at age 31, its youngest. She poses in the board room on April 5, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Stephen Rider of Palatine peeks out from behind his mom Meghan as she votes Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Palatine Public Library.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer