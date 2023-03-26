LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for March 20-26, 2023

There is more than one reason to shave your head but the best one is featured in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for March 20-26, 2023.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Seven-year breast cancer survivor Patricia Robinson, left, currently homeless, high-fives Patricia Thies of Vernon Hills, who is battling stage four breast cancer during the annual St. Baldrick's head shaving event ROCK THE BALD! on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Participants raised money for childhood cancer research. Stylist is Marissa Sneider of Mario Tricoci.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Anguleris CEO Benjamin Glunz christens the historic Sisco building as the Elgin company's new fulfillment center for their Swatchbox brand.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Bulls players Patrick Williams and Coby White, after practice Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Advocate Center in Chicago. The two North Carolina natives have bonded since being with the Bulls.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook South's Katie Willits, right, reacts after finishing a close second to New Trier's Anna Rivera in the 800-meter relay during the Central Suburban League South indoor girls track meet at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview Thursday.

Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer A long shadow of a tree stretches over an empty field along Peck Road in Geneva.

John Starks | Staff Photographer A young boy looks around as men pray together at the Midwest Islamic Center of Schaumburg as Ramadan begins on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Adam Tackbary, 13, of Wilmette works with Director of Operations Bobby Garrick at The Yard, a new baseball training facility in Northbrook.

Rick West | Staff Photographer The Elgin City Council heard a proposal Wednesday from the city's sustainability commission proposing a 10 cent single-use shopping bag fee. After hearing negative reaction from retailers and raising questions about specifics of the plan, the council tabled the issue for now.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Hazel Long, 3, of Grayslake is enjoying the Grayslake Park District Easter egg hunt, held at the Grayslake Central High School field house Saturday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Barrington's Antioch's Jadey Schuler reacts after rounding third base with a home run in the championship game of the Barrington softball spring fling tournament in Barrington on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook North's Kevin Geake scores during the sixth inning of Tuesday's baseball game against Buffalo Grove.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Geneva's Olivia Hagen battles with Neuqua Valley's Allessandra Russo who loses a fingernail, upper right, in the competition in a girls soccer game in Geneva on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Larkin shortstop Moises Acosta collides with Burlington Central's Braden Lowitzki as he tags him out at second base to end the fourth inning in a baseball game in Burlington on Friday, March 24, 2023.