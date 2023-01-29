LOOK: The Week in Pictures gallery for January 23-29, 2023

Lots of prep sports fill up The Week in Pictures gallery for January 23-29, 2023.
A tree outside of the Elgin Public Museum displays a sign saying "Hug Me…. For Miss Marge." Some said that Marge Fox was the original tree hugger.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A light dusting of snow surrounds people as they walk their dogs at Fox River Bluff West Forest Preserve in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brady Johnson, of West Chicago competes in the Men's 200 Yard Medley Relay during the Varsity Mustang Invite Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Aurora.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Montini's Shannon Blacher taps the ball away from Fremd's Ella Todd in a girls basketball game in Lombard on Monday, January 23, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Joan Kitchie views newly-delivered furniture in a space that includes floor-to-ceiling windows at Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Uros Mitrovic holds his shoe as play continues in a boys basketball game against Grayslake North at Central High School on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. His shoe came off when he was stepped on at the other end of the court.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Matthew Maradkel, left, and Schaumburg's Jordan Tunis chase a loose ball during Tuesday's boys basketball game in Buffalo Grove.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Eddie Zeidler of Highland Park, who is returning to Disney on Ice, skates during an afternoon workout at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Thursday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Josh Fridman, left, has the ball stripped from his grasp as he goes to the basket against New Trier's William LeeMaster during Friday's game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Anna Rosenberger, front, goes to the floor in front of Loyola Academy's Clare Leyden as she directs a loose ball to a teammate during Tuesday's game in Glenview.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Pericles Georgopoulos, left, explains some of the options available for the North Grove Redevelopment Area during community meeting Tuesday at the Centre of Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Cassidy Arni takes a shot between St. Charles North's Katrina Stack (22) and Laney Stark during Thursday's girls basketball game in St. Charles.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Samantha Matzek competes on the uneven bars as her teammates watch at the NSC girls gymnastics meet at Lake Forest High School on Thursday, January 27, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Anton Strelnikov falls back on Warren's Adam Panek in a boys basketball game in Lake Zurich on Friday, January 27, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Mackenzie Ginder battles with Prospect's Molley Gilhooly and Skylar Splinter, right, in a girls basketball game in Arlington Heights on Friday, January 27, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyville performs during the Class 2A Competitive Dance finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Allie Smith has fun playing basketball with her mom, Jackie Smith, both of Northbrook, during halftime of the St. Viator vs. Marist girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Arlington Heights. The two were at the game to support a friend who is an assistant coach for Marist.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
