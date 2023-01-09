Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for January 2-8, 2023.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Sue Frappier, left, of Palatine and her daughter, Danielle Heinl, of Grand Forks, North Dakota take a photo in front of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Friday evening at the Palatine Mariano's grocery store. Crews are taking a Chicago-area tour through Sunday with Mariano's stops in Bannockburn, Skokie, Evergreen Park and Frankfort.