Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for January 2-8, 2023.

Animals, wieners and frozen golf make an interesting Week in Pictures photo gallery for January 2-8, 2023.
River Glen Senior Living Community resident Deedee Graber gets a big ole kiss from Piper, a 7-year-old Golden Doodle, during a visit from a trio of dogs from Anderson Humane Healing PAWS program Tuesday. The program is a volunteer-based animal-assisted therapy group.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Sue Frappier, left, of Palatine and her daughter, Danielle Heinl, of Grand Forks, North Dakota take a photo in front of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Friday evening at the Palatine Mariano's grocery store. Crews are taking a Chicago-area tour through Sunday with Mariano's stops in Bannockburn, Skokie, Evergreen Park and Frankfort.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Brian Sheridan, of Mount Prospect watches his chip roll onto the green during the Chili Open Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Golf Center in Des Plaines.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Errant shots lay on the ice during the Chili Open Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Golf Center in Des Plaines.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbard North's Mikayla Patronas is fouled as she drives between Conant's Allie Holmes, left, and Mikayla Nowicki in a girls basketball game in Carol Stream on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Janna Angeles, 10, of Grayslake stacks ice blocks during Frosty Fest at Viking Park in Gurnee Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lucy Carlson, 5, of Gurnee makes a toasted marshmallow during Frosty Fest at Viking Park in Gurnee Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Aiden Massaro, of West Aurora wrestles Brian Mendez of Joliet Central, at 126 pounds during the Jim Newbill Wrestling Tournament Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Geneva High School.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Solar panels on a tree stump at DuPage Business Center in West Chicago.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Rolled bales of hay, wildlife trails and tractor tracks decorate a field along Route 62 near Barrington on the Forest Preserve District of Cook County Horizons Farm property.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A young white tail deer bites it's tongue as it steps cautiously onto Legion Dr. in Algonquin with busy Route 31 in the background on Monday, January, 2, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Tanner Dixon blocks a shot by Hersey's Max Menninga in a boys basketball game in Geneva on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Liz Turnipseed was shot in the pelvis in the July 4 Highland Park parade shooting.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Tia Poulakidas, center, stretches for the loose ball with Waubonsie Valley's Aaliyah Aranda, left, and Lily Newton during Thursday's girls basketball game in Aurora.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Two women talk near a portrait of the late Pope Benedict at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Palatine on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Most Reverand Jeffery Grob stands in the lobby with several deacons and priests before a Memorial Mass for Pope Benedict at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Palatine on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Grant Montanari takes a charge from Metea Valley's Jackson Corbett in a boys basketball game in Aurora on Friday, January 6, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Tommy Elter hangs onto a rebound despite the efforts of Fremd's Ryan Sammons (12) and Cameron Kuhl (33) during Friday's boys basketball game in Palatine.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Amberly May pulls books at the South Elgin branch of the Gail Borden Library Friday. The library received over $2 million in community project funding in the recent federal omnibus package to triple the square footage of the branch.
Rick West | Staff Photographer