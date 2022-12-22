Images: Best drone images of 2022

See the best drone images of 2022 from the Daily Herald photojournalists.
Late summer shadows fall on footprints in the sand during a pick up volleyball game at Hartmann Park in Vernon Hills on Tuesday, August 4, 2022.
John Starkks | Staff Photographer
A drones eye view of Ozinga Concrete metal framework supplier Wednesday August 3, 2022 in South Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
To keep up with the fastest growing sport in the country the Geneva Park District is adding 8 new pickle ball courts at the Mill Creek Community Park along Keslinger Road.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
A pickup hockey game starts at dusk as light from one pole fans out on the ice rink on a cold evening at Keith Mione Park in Mundelein on January 17, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A replica of an American mastodon stands near the former Lake County Discovery Museum in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
With the Mustang logo looking skyward. the Rolling Meadows High School varsity football team prepares for a game against Schaumburg, the team's second of the season.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Bicyclists pedal near sunset on the Fox River Prairie Trail in Algonquin, beside the streaming Crystal Lake Outlet waterway that connects several bodies of water in Kane and McHenry Counties on Monday, June 27, 2022. The trail is more than 40 miles long from Algonquin to Aurora.
John Starkks | Staff Photographer
The winter sun casts long shadows on geese resting along the Fox River in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fall colors are in full bloom at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Lanae Recinas Hoffman Estates, bottom. and Donna Zeh of Sleepy Hollow play pickle ball at Wing Park Tuesday August 2, 2022 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A couple walks along the boardwalk through wetlands at Lippold Park in Batavia.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Farmer Chris Gould uses a John Deere S680 Combine to harvest a 77-acre corn field in southwest Kane County, west of Kaneville, in October. The combine harvests 16 rows at a time, shaking the kernels from the ears of corn and filling the bin on top. When filled, the bin is emptied into a larger cart pulled by a tractor on site. The dust from the decimated stalks drifts behind the combine.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Looking straight down on the Elgin Tower building Thursday October 27, 2022 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Mark Petrovich of Bartlett kayaks on the Fox River Wednesday June 29, 2022 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dereck Ternes of Wauconda (left) and Drew Franklin of McHenry shuffle across the seven inches of hard ice at Bangs Lake in Wauconda.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Brandon Watts and Bill Wisvader put on roof perils that will support the tin roof of a new 4,500 square foot barn at Weathered Ways farm in Geneva.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
A large dumpster holds thousands of campaign signs at the Kane County Government Center. The signs were being collected of there November election and will be recycled.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A birds-eye view of the new Kane County solar field near the Kane County Government Center in Geneva at Peck and Bricher Roads.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
The stable areas at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights are deserted as the horse racing facility is now closed.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The shadow of a tall oak tree decorates the blue hard court surface of an outdoor hockey/soccer field as Matt Tupchiy blocks a kick by Issac Simpson at Hartmann Park in Vernon Hills. The 13-year olds were playing soccer like they often do to prepare for high school tryouts.
John Starkks | Staff Photographer
A cyclist in red crosses the footbridge from west to east at Fabyan Forest Preserve Wednesday August 3, 2022 in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Topgolf in Schaumburg features three levels of climate-controlled bays where guests score points by hitting giant targets.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer