Images: Best drone images of 2022

John Starks | Staff Photographer

Farmer Chris Gould uses a John Deere S680 Combine to harvest a 77-acre corn field in southwest Kane County, west of Kaneville, in October. The combine harvests 16 rows at a time, shaking the kernels from the ears of corn and filling the bin on top. When filled, the bin is emptied into a larger cart pulled by a tractor on site. The dust from the decimated stalks drifts behind the combine.