LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 17-23, 2022 in the Chicago suburbs

Zombies behind glass were just a part of The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 17-23, 2022 in the Chicago suburbs.
A zombie bride doesn't take kindly to having her picture taken during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin Saturday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Fall colors are in full bloom at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Farmer Chris Gould uses a John Deere S680 Combine to harvest a 77-acre corn field in southwest Kane County on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He has about 2,000 acres to harvest.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sadie shakes hands with Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain after being sworn in Monday morning as a new therapy dog. Sadie will be teamed with Detective Deanna Velazquez, pictured, who is a special investigator that works on cases involving sex crimes against children.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Kaitlyn Swigert returns a Wauconda shot in a girls volleyball match in Wauconda on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Cyclists disappear into the woods after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 13 miles of single-track trails for bicyclists and runners in Northwest Cook County Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Paul Douglas Forest Preserve in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Sam Lappin gets between Glenbrook South's Adrian Potoniec, left, and Jeffrey Podjasek during Tuesday's regional semifinal soccer match in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Rachel Shin battles Libertyville's Jaimie Marquardt and Lily Evans, right, at the net in a girls volleyball match in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ella Doughty, of Huntley during the IHSA State girls tennis tournament Thursday October 20, 2022 at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A man jogs along the path Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Margreth Riemer Reservoir in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Despite a block by Wauconda's Jacob Norris, Grayslake North's Jimmy Filas makes a clean tackle on Connor Vanselow in a football game on Friday, October 21, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) celebrates his second touchdown with teammates Tommy Elter (16) Ryan Donnelly (18) and Thomas Coroneos (5) Friday, October 21, 2022 in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North coach Brian Johnson celebrates with his team after they defeated Wauconda in a football game to earn a portion of the league title on Friday, October 21, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Three Ukrainian doctors visit Vitalant Laboratories in Rosemont Thursday, October 20, 2022 to learn about blood transfusions and storage techniques. From left, Dr. Nataliia Mizyets, Dr. Oleksandr Serhiienko and Dr. Oleksandr Sarzhevskyi view and take photos of items at Vitalent.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nellie, a yellow lab from St. Charles dressed as the little mermaid waits for the Howl O' Ween Dog Parade to start Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Sarah Wang flips her racket during a pause in play in the Class 2A singles championship match at the girls state tennis meet in Buffalo Grove Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A zombie Wanda unleashes some chaos magic during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin Saturday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North head coach Brian Johnson is doused with water after the Knights defeated Wauconda to earn a shared league title in a football game on Friday, October 21, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The streets were packed with all manner of creatures during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin Saturday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer