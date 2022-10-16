LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 10-16, 2022.

Great teachers, happy dogs and big trucks are a part of The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 10-16, 2022.
Joe Rejczyk works with one of his students Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Woodland Intermediate school in Gurnee. It was the smiles and joy of students that led Joe Rejczyk to switch gears and get out of the gym. After spending most of his teaching career as a PE teacher, Rejczyk became certified as a special-education teacher. He was named the one of the village of Gurnee's teachers of the year for 2022.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Joe Rejczyk works with his students Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Woodland Intermediate school in Gurnee. It was the smiles and joy of students that led Joe Rejczyk to switch gears and get out of the gym. After spending most of his teaching career as a PE teacher Rejczyk became certified as a special-education teacher. He was named the one of the village of Gurnee's teachers of the year for 2022.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Greta Kesmodel keeps the ball in play during Tuesday's girls volleyball match at New Trier.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mr. Baloo licks his lips as owner Karen Nuzzo dresses him in a new Amazon uniform as delivery drivers Dayanara Zamora and Lizette Martinez, right, bring him gifts. He is one of three dogs nationwide receiving gifts from Amazon.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Children walk around the library-media center at Riley Elementary School in Arlington Heights Thursday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Wheeling Elementary District 21 to unveil the new room.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove's Joshua Torres gets the header over Fremd's Owen Winegar in the MSL Championship boys soccer game in Elk Grove Village on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fremd captain Joey Rodino and his teammates begin to celebrate their win against Elk Grove in the MSL Championship boys soccer game in Elk Grove Village on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Jalen Miller has his jersey pulled by Elgin's Nick West during the annual crosstown rival game at Memorial Field Friday, October 14, 2022 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg's Dylan Kolasa gets the facemark of Palatine's Rocco Paddack in a football game in Schaumburg on Friday, October 14, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A cyclist in red crosses the footbridge from west to east at Fabyan Forest Preserve Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dressed in a blue dinosaur costume, five-year-old Thishanth Vijai Anand, of Vernon Hills gets his picture made in a MBL Recycling truck during the "Trucks, Trunks and Treats" event Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Family Aquatic Center in Vernon Hills.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Everett Wagener, of Vernon Hills is all smiles as his dad, Tay, helps him into a heavy equipment cab during the "Trucks, Trunks and Treats" event Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Family Aquatic Center in Vernon Hills.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Lena Dogadalski returns a shot during the Stevenson tennis sectional held at Vernon Hills Athletic Complex Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Vernon Hills.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer