LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 10-16, 2022.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Joe Rejczyk works with one of his students Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Woodland Intermediate school in Gurnee. It was the smiles and joy of students that led Joe Rejczyk to switch gears and get out of the gym. After spending most of his teaching career as a PE teacher, Rejczyk became certified as a special-education teacher. He was named the one of the village of Gurnee's teachers of the year for 2022.