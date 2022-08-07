Images: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for the first week of August, 2022.

People of the suburbs came together for a variety of reasons and it's all in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for the first week of August, 2022.
Jose Rodriguez and Margarita Malgon, both of Elgin dance to the music of a mariachi band during one of five Elgin Police Department-organized National Night Out events Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Lilly O'Donnell, 3, is greeted by the Ice Princesses as she and her parents, Angie and Connor, are presented with a Make-A-Wish trip to Disney during a party at Gardner School in Northbrook Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Young girls dressed as Faeries wait for The Swords of Valour sword-fighting group to perform during the World of Faeries Festival Saturday August 6, 2022 at Vasa Park in South Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Larry Moy, who owns Yen Yen Restaurant in Arlington Heights, takes pictures of table ware in the first of at least 11 auctions of Arlington Park items.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stacks of plates from the Arlington Million Room are part of 645 lots available in the first of at least 11 auctions of Arlington Park items.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people release balloons at a memorial service Monday evening for five Rolling Meadows family members and two others who were killed in a weekend car collision, at Oriole Park in Chicago, near Des Plaines on Monday, August 1, 2022. Later in the week, another family member died in the hospital.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People begin to gather for a memorial service and balloon release, for seven people killed in a weekend car collision, at Oriole Park in Chicago, near Des Plaines on Monday, August 1, 2022. Later in the week and eighth person died in the hospital.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hannah Gilkison, 5, looks at the bucket of blue dye her father David Gilkison just pulled a shirt out of at the National Night Out event at Hartmann Park in Vernon Hills on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. They were making a the dye T-shirt.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jordan Gwyen Austin, of Orland Park, center, competes in the Women Cat 4/Novice & W Jr. 15-18 p/b ProPharma Group race during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago in Northbrook.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Travelers stop to watch as the Schaumburg High School marching band rehearses their performance on Friday, August 5 in the neighborhood west of the school, for the Semptemberfest parade on Labor Day.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Percussionist Zach Zell marches with the Schaumburg High School marching band members during rehearsal for their performance on Friday, August 5 for the Semptemberfest parade on Labor Day.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A drone's eye view of Ozinga Concrete metal framework supplier Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in South Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
People dance and twirl as Nazario Chickpeazio performs during the World of Faeries Festival Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Vasa Park in South Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kindergarten teacher Sugeily Rosario-Vera unpacks some of the new furniture for her classroom as she prepares for the return of students at Laurel Hill Elementary School Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Hanover Park. COVID restrictions have eased with no requirements for social distancing or masking in schools.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
1984 Olympic gold medalist Mark Gorski, who calls Roselle his hometown (a 1984 graduate of Lake Park High School) speaks to Karen Ostrander who is the artist who did the drawing design for a mosaic to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Roselle. She is also the art director and secretary of the Roselle Arts & Culture Foundation.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer