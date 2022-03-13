The Week That Was: The Assembly in West Dundee, too? Neighbor honored for stopping dog attack

The owners of The Assembly Bar & Cafe in Hoffman Estates plan to bring their popular burgers and ribs to a second location -- this old Chili's site in West Dundee. Alice Fabbre | Staff Photographer

A popular Hoffman Estates eatery hopes to make West Dundee home for their second restaurant. Gary and Jeanne Taylor, owners of The Assembly Bar & Café, say they hope to turn the shuttered Chili's restaurant on Route 72 into their second restaurant.

A St. Charles Township man who shot and killed a Rottweiler mauling a neighbor was hailed as a hero by Kane County officials Tuesday. Chris Shanahan received Sheriff Ron Hain's Heroic Citizens Award during a meeting of the Kane County Board.

What began last week as an employee suggestion turned into a team endeavor by the four restaurants on CityGate's Naperville campus to raise money for World Central Kitchen, the organization founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres that's currently set up at eight border crossing areas across Ukraine. The four restaurants will donate 30% of their revenue Tuesday.

The Naperville Unit District 203 school board will consider $2.7 million in tax savings for residents through the abatement of its 2021 debt service levy. If approved, it'll mark the sixth straight year the district has abated the debt service levy.

Officials Tuesday approved an engineering contract involved in what could become the single largest road project ever undertaken by the Lake County Division of Transportation -- the improvement project around Old McHenry and Quentin roads. Incorporating all the elements in the project likely would cost more than $100 million, the county engineer said.

Five years after initial approval, a plan for a new small subdivision in Palatine got the village council's approval again Monday. The Carraig subdivision, with six single-family homes, was approved in March 2017, but approval expired in March 2020 without any activity. The developer reapplied.

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday took the first step in an expected five-part process this year to revise the language in the village code to make it more socially acceptable, modern and inclusive. Male pronouns were replaced with either gender-neutral plural pronouns like "they" and "their" or simple restatements of position titles. Pejoratives for the disabled also were replaced.

The Spring Valley Nature Center-Heritage Farm in Schaumburg, the Elmhurst Art Museum and the DuPage County Historical Museum in Wheaton were among the big winners Wednesday when the state announced nearly $20 million in grants to museums across Illinois. Each of the three facilities will receive $750,000 through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program.