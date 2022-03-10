Suburban museums, educational centers get millions in state grants

The Schaumburg Park District will receive $750,000 from the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program for improvements at the Spring Valley Nature Center, state officials announced Wednesday. Courtesy of the Schaumburg Park District

The Elmhurst Art Museum is one of 36 museums and education centers in the state that will receive a share of nearly $20 million in state funding through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program. The museum is receiving the maximum $750,000 grant. Courtesy of Kendall McCaugherty © Hall+Merrick Photographers

The Spring Valley Nature Center-Heritage Farm in Schaumburg, the Elmhurst Art Museum and the DuPage County Historical Museum in Wheaton were among the big winners Wednesday when the state announced nearly $20 million in grants to museums across Illinois.

Each of the three facilities will receive $750,000 through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

"Rebuilding Illinois means investing in all types of infrastructure that improve communities and the quality of life for local residents. That includes an investment in the museums that protect our cultural heritage and offer unique programs and events for visitors to enjoy," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in the announcement.

In all, 36 museums will receive a share of the $19.7 million in funding for capital improvements at the facilities. The largest grant of $750,000 was awarded to 14 of the recipients, and matching funds are required in many cases, based on museum attendance levels.

"Museums are an important economic driver and point of pride in communities throughout Illinois," said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "Providing funding for capital improvements and exciting new exhibits helps to create jobs, attract more visitors, and boost local tourism."

Other suburban recipients include:

• Arlington Heights Park District, 1908 Banta House Porch Restoration -- $30,000.

• Glenview Park District, The Grove Interpretive Center Phase 2 exhibits -- $375,000.

• Holocaust Memorial Foundation of Illinois, genocide exhibition -- $750,000.

• Park Ridge Park District, Wildwood Nature Center, Forestview renovation -- $750,000.

• DuPage Children's Museum, "Questioners: Think. Question. Read. Play!" exhibit -- $302,700.

• Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Mayslake Peabody Estate -- $750,000.

• City of Elmhurst, community performance venue -- $698,500.

• Itasca Park District, Springbrook Nature Center improvements -- $375,000.

• Naperville Heritage Society, Naper Settlement Digital Experience Welcome Zone -- $749,700.

• Dundee Township Park District, Randall Oaks Zoo Small Animal Building -- $750,000.

• Elgin Area Historical Society, Nancy Kimball Cobblestone House project -- $64,200.

• St. Charles Park District, Primrose Farm Agricultural Lab -- $750,000.

• Lake County Forest Preserve District, Bess Bower Dunn Museum of Lake County, HVAC system modifications -- $161,100.

• Buffalo Grove Park District, The Raupp Museum, educational gardens -- $226,500.

• Crystal Lake Park District, Nature Center -- $363,000.