Could project around Old McHenry, Quentin roads exceed $100 million? Engineer suggests so

Road and other improvements are being considered in the Hawthorn Woods/Lake Zurich/Kildeer area. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

An underpass or overpass of the railroad tracks on Old McHenry Road is included in a study of road improvement options in the Hawthorn Woods/Lake Zurich/Kildeer area. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2021

Officials Tuesday approved an engineering contract involved in what could become the single largest road project ever undertaken by the Lake County Division of Transportation.

The $243,315 agreement with Civiltech Engineering of Itasca, authorized by the Lake County Board, involves the ongoing evaluation of the Old McHenry Crossings improvement project in the Hawthorn Woods/Lake Zurich area.

Old McHenry Road from Abbey Glenn Drive to Bonnie Lane, and Quentin Road from Old McHenry Road to Route 22 is being evaluated for widening, paths connecting to regional trails and destinations, and improvement at three closely spaced intersections.

The main element would be an underpass or overpass, called a grade separation, at the Canadian National railroad tracks between Midlothian and Quentin roads.

County officials have said 18 to 22 freight trains per day, some 2 miles long, result in frequent delays. Intersection improvements combined with the grade separation would improve traffic flow and safety in the entire area, officials have said.

A detailed map and description is available at omxproject.com/.

Incorporating all the elements in a project of this scope likely would exceed $100 million in construction contracts, said Shane Schneider, county engineer and director of transportation.

What is known as a Phase 1 study has been ongoing for about 18 months and is accelerating. In mid-February, the Stakeholder Involvement Group at its second meeting discussed the purpose and need for the project, which is the foundation for the rest of the Phase 1 study, according to Chuck Gleason, project manager for LCDOT.

The first meetings were more formalities in the planning process, Gleason said. But that will change to more "meat and potatoes" at the next meeting anticipated in May as the group starts looking at alternatives along the corridors, Gleason said.

The county board in April 2021 approved a $6.17 million contract for Phase 1 planning with TransSystems Corp. of Schaumburg. Civiltech was hired because of the size and scope of the project, which involves about 2 miles on Old McHenry Road and 1.4 miles on Quentin Road.

Gleason said LCDOT knew from the start that reviewing documents submitted by TransSystems would be labor-intensive. Due to the extent of this project and all other projects under in-house review, a separate firm to provide quality control is needed, he said.

"This will not only help our in-house staff but will also provide prompt review responses" on the project, Gleason said.

The county is covering the cost of Phase 1 engineering and has secured $12 million in rail safety funds from the Illinois Commerce Commission and another $4 million in state funding, Schneider said.

Getting the studies prepared is key to pursuing federal funding.

"We know there will be dozens more discretionary grant programs," Schneider said during a recent discussion of the Civiltech contract. "There's not a lot of details out yet, but that's something we're watching very closely."

Gleason said LCDOT is targeting a 2025 construction date in full or partial for the entire study area.

"This is an aggressive schedule, and time is of the essence," he said.