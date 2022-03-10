Employee idea quickly turns into CityGate restaurant effort to help chef's Ukraine aid

Celebrity chef Jose Andres, who founded World Central Kitchen, has been preparing food at the border between Ukraine and Poland for refugees streaming out of the war-torn region. Four restaurants at the CityGate Centre campus in Naperville will donate a portion of Tuesday's revenues to World Central Kitchen's humanitarian efforts. Courtesy of World Central Kitchen

It took only 48 hours for CityGate Centre organizers to shift from concept to action in an attempt to assist humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

What began last week as an employee suggestion turned into a team endeavor by the four restaurants on CityGate's Naperville campus to raise money for World Central Kitchen, the organization founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres that's currently set up at eight border crossing areas across Ukraine.

The four restaurants at the southeast corner of Route 59 and Ferry Road will donate 30% of their revenue next Tuesday to World Central Kitchen. Calamos Investments will match the amount raised, doubling the money that will go directly toward feeding refugees fleeing war-torn regions of Ukraine.

Calamos Family Partners Vice President Kristi Athas said the initial goal is to raise $10,000, but the hope is to vault past that number on Tuesday. She said CEO Mae Calamos is committed to making a difference.

"She immediately said, 'Of course. Where can we help the most?'" Athas said. "It was evident immediately that World Central Kitchen was a great outlet to help."

Between CityGate Grille, Che Figata, Tap In Pub and Lavazza and Zorba Cocktail Bar, visitors will have plenty of dining options Tuesday at CityGate Centre. People can dine in person or order food online at citygatecentre.com/carryout.

Direct donations to World Central Kitchen can be made at wck.org/relief.

"Every day, our restaurants reflect our commitment to our community and my love of sharing food and friendship with our neighbors," Calamos said in a statement.

World Central Kitchen was founded in 2010 in response to the devastating earthquake in Haiti. Since then, organizers have traveled the globe and assisted after numerous natural disasters in the United States.

"We want people on campus," Athas said. "We want people to choose from all the offerings and know they're doing something for a good cause. We hope they eat a lot of food and help us raise a lot of money."