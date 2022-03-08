Palatine approves 6-home subdivision, for the second time

Vacant homes at 274 and 286 W. Michigan Ave. in Palatine will be torn down to make way for six single-family homes, under a plan approved by the village council Monday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A new Carraig subdivision is planned where two vacant homes now sit at 274 and 286 W. Michigan Ave. in Palatine. The village council approved a plan Monday to build six single-family homes on the properties. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Five years after initial approval, a plan for a new small subdivision in Palatine is back on track.

The Carraig subdivision is slated to have six single-family homes at 274 and 286 W. Michigan Ave. The 2.75-acre property currently is divided into two lots.

The new subdivision will be between two existing subdivisions: Arcadia and Arcadia West.

The planned development for Carraig was approved in March 2017, but approval expired in March 2020 without any activity.

The petitioner reapplied and the village council gave its OK to the planned development Monday night.

William Cronin, the owner of Blackwater Valley Development based in Chicago, said he expects to build out all six lots in two to three years.

The council imposed the condition that the existing, vacant structures on the property -- two single-family homes, a detached garage and a shed -- be demolished by Aug. 31.

There are some dead trees on the property and the utilities to both homes were cut off "a number of years ago," so technically they are in violation of village code, Village Manager Reid Ottesen said.

"We want to get all that cleaned up and maintained," he said.