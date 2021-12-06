ESO, Elgin Master Chorale team for Holiday Spectacular

The Elgin Master Chorale will perform at the Elgin Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Spectacular Concerts at the Raue Center in Crystal Lake and The Hemmens in Elgin. Courtesy of Elgin Master Chorale

Maestro Andrew Lewis will lead the Elgin Master Chorale and Elgin Symphony Orchestra in the Holiday Spectacular concerts Dec. 10-12. Courtesy of Elgin Master Chorale

Audiences will be welcomed into a holiday wonderland when conductor Andrew Lewis and the Elgin Master Chorale join the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for its Holiday Spectacular concerts.

Peformances are at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Raue Center, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake; and noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.

Tickets, which start at $35 for adults and $10 for youths, are available at the ESO Box Office, 20 DuPage Court, Elgin, or by phone at (847) 888-4000 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased online at ElginSymphony.org.

"Music is synonymous with the holidays. Being able to come together to experience live music in a celebration of the season is so very meaningful this year especially," said Marc Thayer, CEO of the ESO, in a news release.

Traditional pieces, such as selections from "The Nutcracker" and Irving Berlin's "White Christmas," will warm audiences' hearts. Religious selections, including "Away in a Manger" and "O, Holy Night," will bring peacefulness to the performances, while pop favorites "Rudolph" and "Sleigh Ride" will put everyone in a joyful holiday mood.

Masks and proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination are required for all attendees.