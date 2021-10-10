Owls, pumpkin patches and football games means it's autumn in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 2-8, 2021.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Elk Grove Village resident Yasmina Blackburn helped launch an official Eid outfit for the 18-inch American Girl doll. She pushed for a Muslim representation in the doll line since 2009. Blackburn kept writing letters to Mattel, Inc. and American Girl until they yielded and produced the doll with special clothes which she was instrumental in designing. The doll is wearing a Eid-Fitr celebration outfit which includes a turquoise Abaya dress with embroidery, a one piece pink hijab with rhinestones, gold sandals and a gold envelope that holds pretend money.