Owls, pumpkin patches and football games means it's autumn in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 2-8, 2021.
Benet Academy's Clare Lopatka plays against Ottawa's Ella Marvel in the second round of the Rolling Meadows girls tennis invitational at Fremd High School in Palatine on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A barred owl is held by Kristi Richter-Duff of Wings and Talons during Northwest Celtic Fest at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove Village Police prepare to move across Higgins Road before the motorcade for President Biden arrives in Elk Grove Village Thursday October 7, 2021.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The St. Charles Dance Company's performance dance company dodges rain drops as they perform the monster mash in Lincoln Park on opening day of St. Charles Scarecrow Fest Friday October 8, 2021 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove Village resident Yasmina Blackburn helped launch an official Eid outfit for the 18-inch American Girl doll. She pushed for a Muslim representation in the doll line since 2009. Blackburn kept writing letters to Mattel, Inc. and American Girl until they yielded and produced the doll with special clothes which she was instrumental in designing. The doll is wearing a Eid-Fitr celebration outfit which includes a turquoise Abaya dress with embroidery, a one piece pink hijab with rhinestones, gold sandals and a gold envelope that holds pretend money.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
An old colorized portrait of Mary Marchese, 96, lays on the table in the foreground as she paints in her Glen Ellyn home. She has her first art show, with 50 oil paintings.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A bicyclist rides past an old barn and silo on W. Erhart Road in Lake County. The buildings were once owned by the Diebold family who settled in the area in 1872 as dairy farmers. The Lake County Forest Preserve District purchased the property in 2015.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Brielle Lacey, 2, may be confused by her choices at the South Elgin Pumpkin Patch & Fall Festival at SEBA Park on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was with her family from South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Madison Wright, age 15 months, of Algonquin rides in her stroller during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzhiemer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Patrick Raupp reacts to a long missed putt on hole No. 9 at the Buffalo Grove boys golf sectional at Buffalo Grove Golf Club on Monday, October 4, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Marci Watts holds Button as Rev. James Presta, pastor at St. Emily Church in Mt. Prospect shares a blessing as part of Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Maine South's Chris Petrucci hits the turf as he is tackled by Glenbrook South's Matt Bruda during Friday's game in Park Ridge.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Libertyville teammates Alex LaRoi and Jon Melcher, right, collide as they try for a header against Warren in a boys soccer game in Libertyville on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Academy's Ethan Brunner wraps up St. Edward's Luciano Rolando for a loss in a football game in West Chicago on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A trump supporter waves at vehicles on Higgins Road while waiting for President Biden to visit Elk Grove Village Thursday October 7, 2021.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Arlington Heights St. Viator's Mary Grace Hegberg turns a corner under the lights at the Twilight Cross County Invitational at Naperville North High School on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She finished second overall.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
