Everything from 9/11 memorials to high school football is reflected in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 11-17, 2021.

The Week started with September 11 memorials and ended with high school football games as life goes on in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 11-17, 2021.
A large star is painted on the grass at the intersection of quadrants of American Flags as people walk through the Healing Field of Flags at the Polo Soccer Fields in Oak Brook on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Members of the St. Paul United Church of Christ Sharon Altergott, left, and Barbara Oberly look over the 450-pound cornerstone at the Palatine church on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Employee Ric White brings high chairs inside the Magnolia Cafe and Bakery at Lambs Farm in Green Oaks. The facility is celebrating it's 60th anniversary.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Benet's Meredith Converse returns a Downers Grove North serve during Monday's #2 singles girls tennis match in Lisle.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Phil Setnan hits from the fairway at the Ivanhoe classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein, hosted by Barrington High School on Monday, September 13, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Max Chizzo, 13, of Batavia, facing at center, talks with friends Morgan Anderson, 13, left, Nora Dwyer, 8, Beetle bug Dwyer, 12, and Aster Biesiadecki, 12, right, as they explore the grounds at Naper Settlement during the inaugural Naper Pride Fest Sunday in Naperville. Chizzo and Anderson are from Batavia, the others are from Romeoville.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Personal trainer Nic Gorsline, of Hoffman Estates leads people who have a neuromuscular/balance issues due to MS or Parkinson's in his fitMS class at the NeuroBalance Center in Barrington. In this portion of the class participants try to keep the ball in the air.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Joy Wagner, president and founder of the NeuroBalance Center in Barrington boxes for rehabilitation after her MS diagnosis.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A large group of people filled the Riverwalk as the Exchange Club of Naperville hosted the Sept. 11 remembrance at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial outside of the Naperville Municipal Center.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Andrew Ossler, music director at Marian Central High School, plays taps from the balcony during the Arlington Heights 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at First Presbyterian Church.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Linda Kozma holds one of the yellow roses that were being presented to Gold Star Family members during the Arlington Heights 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at First Presbyterian Church Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A large group of people stand and salute as the colors are posted during the Exchange Club of Naperville Sept. 11 remembrance at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial outside of the Naperville Municipal Center.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Protesters lined up with signs outside the Glen Ellyn District 41 administration building on Wednesday morning to protest the state's mask mandates for the schools in Illinois. Police were on hand to keep things civil as other parents shielded the kids from the protesters as they headed to school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Ava Pratt gets a dig during Tuesday's volleyball match against Glenbrook North.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Competitors in the girls race including Huntley's Breanna Burak are tightly bunched during the Lake Park cross country invite in Roselle Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Prospect's No. 1 singles player Kara Pescaru plays against Hersey's Audrey Zagorski in a girls tennis match in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Connor Johnson collides with Grayslake Central goalkeeper Uriel Garcia Perez as he grabs a loose ball in a boys soccer game at Central High School on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Ava Spaniak keeps the ball in play during Tuesday's volleyball match against Glenbrook South.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Marco Atallah gets a hand on leaping Wheeling ball carrier Joseph Mitroi during Friday's football game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
