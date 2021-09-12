9/11 remembrance ceremonies and other end-of-summer activities fill up The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 4-10, 2021.
The week was filled with 9/11 remembrance activities as the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks approached and it's reflected with other late summer activities in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 4-10, 2021.
Katie Stack spends time in front of the portrait of her late husband Marine Lance Cpl. James B. Stack at the Portrait of a Soldier exhibit at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library Thursday September 9, 2021 in Arlington Heights. The exhibit features more than 300 hand-drawn graphite portraits of Illinois service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries since 9/11. James grew up in Arlington Heights and was killed on November 10, 2010 during combat operations while on foot patrol.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Spinning round and round, Emily "Perkulator" Perkins, of Chicago hula hoops to the rhythm of the music as the Elgin Fringe Festival continues with Family Fringe Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fog rolls in at the Anetsberger Golf Course as a pair of evening golfers gather their equipment in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy sixth-grader Johnny Gentleman and his classmates pause for a moment of quiet reflection during a Sept. 11 commemoration Friday at the school. Class of 1977 alumnus Andrew King died in the attack on the World Trade Center.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Make Fagel worked at ground zero for the Department of Justice 9/11 Task Force. He kept many maps that were produced several times a day to oversee the safety of workers at the site. His shadow falls on the safety of all the work done there.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's #2 Singles player Christin Frederic hits against Glenbard East's Keeli Dunaway in a girls tennis match in Glen Ellyn on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy eighth-grader Jack Guyett does a reading during a Sept. 11 commemoration Friday at the school. Class of 1977 alumnus Andrew King died in the attack on the World Trade Center.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Joy Syverson speaks with former Gov. Pat Quinn at the Portrait of a Soldier exhibit at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library Thursday September 9, 2021 in Arlington Heights. The exhibit features more than 300 hand-drawn graphite portraits of Illinois service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries since 9/11. Syverson's son Army Maj. Paul R. Syverson III was killed during his third tour in Iraq during a mortar attack in Balad, Iraq June 16, 2004.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Noman Hussain was a teenager studying Quran recitation at a Kankakee boys boarding school when news broke of the downed World Trade Center towers in New York City 20 years ago. Hussain and his peers were pulled out of classes and told they were going home without any idea of when they would return. When parents arrived to pick them up, the boys were told to remove their thobes -- a modest, ankle-length garment with long sleeves commonly worn by Muslim boys and men -- and topis or headcoverings to change into something less conspicuous. "Many of the parents who came already had American flags stuck on their cars ... trying to show that we are patriotic," said Hussain, whose family lived in Schaumburg at the time. "It was just this weird vibe. We weren't necessarily given an explanation ... we just wanted to blend in." Sheikh Noman Hussain, 33, is now the resident scholar and imam at Islamic Foundation of Villa Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Maine West's Celestina Onyesise gets a shot past Vernon Hills' Val Ramirez in a girls volleyball match in Des Plaines on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A raised radio beacon, which the FAA calls a VOR/DME, sits in the middle of a Vernon Hills athletic complex. The beacon used for the navigation of aircraft using Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Frances Hernandez, of Elgin works on a painting as the Elgin Fringe Festival continues with Family Fringe Saturday September 4, 2021 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Anna Paquette and Jess Schmidt, right, celebrate a late point against Conant at the Fremd girls volleyball tournament in Palatine on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Everett Standa, 5, reacts to just missing a prize in the ring toss game at the Buffalo Grove Days midway at Mike Rylko Park in Buffalo Grove on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was with his day David Standa, of Long Grove.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People line up for tickets at Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Park in Buffalo Grove on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jess Greeby hits against St. Viator's Marie Torosian and Lilly LaFleur, right, in a girls volleyball match in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
LouNaeha Young cries as she talks about her boyfriend and father of her child, after getting her second vaccination for COVID-19 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin Wednesday. Solomon Deloach, an unvaccinated housekeeping employee there, died about a month ago of the virus.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Olivia Denny tries to recover a blocked shot from Benet Academy's Ava Novak in a girls volleyball match in St. Charles Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
