9/11 remembrance ceremonies and other end-of-summer activities fill up The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 4-10, 2021.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Noman Hussain was a teenager studying Quran recitation at a Kankakee boys boarding school when news broke of the downed World Trade Center towers in New York City 20 years ago. Hussain and his peers were pulled out of classes and told they were going home without any idea of when they would return. When parents arrived to pick them up, the boys were told to remove their thobes -- a modest, ankle-length garment with long sleeves commonly worn by Muslim boys and men -- and topis or headcoverings to change into something less conspicuous. "Many of the parents who came already had American flags stuck on their cars ... trying to show that we are patriotic," said Hussain, whose family lived in Schaumburg at the time. "It was just this weird vibe. We weren't necessarily given an explanation ... we just wanted to blend in." Sheikh Noman Hussain, 33, is now the resident scholar and imam at Islamic Foundation of Villa Park.