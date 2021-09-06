Images: Through the Film Magnifier: Jimmy Carter, Mitzi Gaynor, pumpkin carving, arm wrestling and more
Posted9/6/2021 5:00 AM
See vintage Daily Herald photos of Jimmy Carter in Addison, Mitzi Gaynor, the new Chrysler K-Car, arm wrestling and more in our latest "Through the Film Magnifer" gallery.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 33,760, Dom Najolia photo: Forest View High School students arm wrestle as part of their homecoming activities in Arlington Heights in October of 1974.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 27,910, Bob Finch photo: Sammy the squirrel monkey was one of the featured pets at Booth Tarkington School in Buffalo Grove in February of 1973. Tony Madsen brought the unusual animal as part of a chawed pet show.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 53,558, Dave Tonge photo: Several White Sox pitchers who chose to spend their winter in Chicago got an early start on spring training while working out a the International Amphitheatre in January of 1980.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 33,988, Dom Najolia photo: These girls participate in a pumpkin carving contest in Rolling Meadows in October of 1974.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 55,806, Charles Cherney photo: It doesn't matter to Dale Janssen whether he plays his harmonicas on a street corner, in a bar or before residents of a senior citizens home in Arlington Heights in September of 1980.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 33,689, Dave Tonge photo: The Chicago Symphony performed at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in October of 1974.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 56,065, Charles Cherney photo: President Jimmy Carter was greeted by bands, cheers, banners and hundreds of well-wishers during a visit to Addison in October of 1980.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 56,730, Bob Ringham photo: Entertainer Mitzi Gaynor rehearses for her upcoming show at the Mill Run Theatre in Niles in December of 1980.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 55,838, Charles Cherney photo: People check under the hood of the new Dodge Aries, one of Chrysler's new K-Cars in Chicago in September of 1980. The Aries was priced at $6200 and got an estimated 25 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 55,838, Charles Cherney photo: A man checks out the new Dodge Aries, one of Chrysler's new K-Cars in Chicago in September of 1980.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 33,343, Jay Needleman photo: Buffalo Grove residents turned out in force for the Buffalo Grove Days parade in September of 1974.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 56,125, Mike Seeling photo: A woman checks out a cute puppy she is considering adopting at the Save-A-Pet adoption event in Mount Prospect in October of 1980.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 54,164, Mike Seeling photo: Chicago Bears' cornerback Virgil Livers participates in a pancake eating contest benefiting the Easter Seal Foundation in Buffalo Grove in March of 1980.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 54,164, Mike Seeling photo: Buffalo Grove residents participate in a pancake eating contest benefiting the Easter Seal Foundation in March of 1980.
