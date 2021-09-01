Mark your calendar: Glenbrook-area events for Sept. 2-8

Josh Solomon (guitar), Adam Balasco (drums), Nate Bellon (bass), and Erika Brett (keyboards) make up Chicago's The Empty Pockets. The group performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Glencoe Lakefront Park, 55 Hazel Ave., Glencoe.

Iconic Chicago eateries Buona Beef and Rainbow Cone are partnering to support the Skokie Community Foundation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Buona Beef, 3754 Touhy Ave., Skokie. Courtesy of Original Rainbow Cone

Ongoing

Botanical Art Exhibit: Library hours through Sept. 14, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. See the Art in the Library exhibit, "Farmers Market" which is in the library lobby. The beauty seen in the exhibit is depicted by Reed-Turner Botanical Artists Circle, which meets monthly on Zoom and is affiliated with American Society of Botanical Artists. glenviewpl.org/programs/art-in-the-library.

Food Drive at Northbrook Library: Through Sept. 30, Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Help stock the shelves at the food pantry. Drop off nonperishable items in cans, plastic containers, or boxes in the library's lobby during open hours. All items will be donated to the Northfield Township Food Pantry to help local families in need. northbrook.info.

Wilmette Local Legends Audio Tour: Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Stop outside the homes of some Wilmette notables. Explore by car, bicycle, or on foot to hear the audio on your phone. Get maps from the webpage or pick up at the museum during open hours. For information, email museum@wilmette.com or call (847) 853-7666. Free. wilmettehistory.org

Sept. 2

Delicious benefit: Iconic Chicago eateries Buona Beef and Rainbow Cone are partnering to support the Skokie Community Foundation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Buona Beef, 3754 Touhy Ave., Skokie. There will be children's activities, merch giveaways, raffles and free samples; 40% of all proceeds benefit the Skokie Community Foundation, which aims to improving life for village residents by funding innovative programming in health care, social services, education and the arts.

Glencoe Farmers Market: 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30, Wyman Green, 675 Village Green Court, Glencoe. The market feature farm-fresh produce and fruit, eggs, honey, flowers and much more, including organic. glencoechamber.org.

Baby Signs: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Pre-readers and their families learn American Sign Language together. Registration required. For ages birth-4 with an adult. Register: bit.ly/GPL-signs.

BookBites Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Meetings will alternate between the Glenview Public Library and Niles-Maine District Library. September's discussion title, held a the Glenview Public Library, will be "Whisper Network" by Chandler Baker. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Limited digital copies available through Libby, by OverDrive. glenviewpl.org.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore Ciné Club: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. Join online for a discussion in French of a French film with English subtitles: "Max et les ferrailleurs." Watch the film on your own through a streaming service such as Hoopla or Kanopy, For information and the meeting link: RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore or info@AFnorthshore.org. AFnorthshore.org.

Demystifying Life Insurance: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Life insurance is an essential part of anyone's financial planning but is also the most ignored and most misunderstood aspect of personal finances. Join Wei Zhang, a Certified Financial Educator, for an in-depth discussion on the pros and cons of different types of life insurance plans. Free. nsymca.org.

Sept. 3

First Fridays Bookstream: Virtually at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Glencoe Public Library. Children, in grades five and older, talk about books with Jessie and Emily the first Friday of every month. They chat about graphic novels, YA fiction, and more. Join the group, live on Twitch and Discord. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Summer's Last Blast: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Glencoe Lakefront Park, 55 Hazel Ave., Glencoe. The Empty Pockets will kickoff Labor Day weekend with live music guaranteed to get you dancing, followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. glencoeparkdistrict.com.

Mystery Book Group: Virtually at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Glencoe Public Library. Join for a discussion of Denise Mina's "Conviction." Discussion led by Ann Perks. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Career Counseling Appointments: Virtually from 9-11:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Glenview Public Library. Consult virtually with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review, and job search strategies for any stage of a career. Register online or call (847) 729-7500 ext. 7700. Appointments are offered via Zoom or by phone. Preference is given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. glenviewpl.org.

Live Music Summer Nights: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Johnny's Kitchen & Tap, 1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Join for live music Summer Nights featuring Bonnie Bridges. facebook.com/events/johnnys-kitchen-tap/live-music-summer-nights/210887814248276.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Morton Grove Public Library. Practice seated poses in one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, led by certified yoga instructor Cher Walter in this online class. All experience levels welcome. Wear comfortable clothes. Register: mgpl.org/events or call (847) 965-4220.

Sept. 4

Wilmette French Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Wilmette Metra, 722 Green Bay Road, Wilmette. A French styled open air market featuring fresh produce, baked goods, local retail businesses and community groups. wilmette.com/visitors/french-market.

Park Ridge Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 30, 15 Prairie Ave., between Main and Garden, in Park Ridge. This market, is open rain or shine. Find a great selection of fruits, vegetables and other local food products. The vendors change each week, so be sure to check back for the freshest food and latest events. parkridgefarmersmarket.com.

Morton Grove French Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through October, Harrer Park, 6140 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Join at Harrer Park every Saturday through October. Find farm fresh produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, gourmet foods and delicious restaurant fare. mortongroveil.org/morton-grove-french-market.

Friends Mini Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. The Friends of the Glencoe Public Library host an Mini Book Sale (weather permitting) in front of the library by the bike racks. Materials for sale include respectfully used books, DVDs and CDs at reasonable prices. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Being Bilingual Rocks: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Jackman Park, 1011 Lehigh Ave., Glenview. Musicians Alina Celeste and Mi Amigo Hamlet share a joyous blend of original and folk music including Flamenco, Rumba, Bluegrass, and other Latin beats in English and Spanish. Come dance and sing. Just drop in at Jackman Park. Free. glenviewparks.org.

Body & Brain Tai Chi Class: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 1947 Cherry Lane, Northbrook. Improve circulation, strength and flexibility, and relax the mind. Join for live online or in person classes seven days a week. Try your first class for free. Register: eventbrite.com/e/156633008545.

Sept. 5

Skokie Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 7, Skokie Village Hall parking lot, 5127 Oakton St., Skokie. Shop and meet the people who grow your food. Fruits, vegetables, eggs, bakery, honey, plants, even treats for your dog. Sharpen your knives. Prepared food vendors. Occasional local artisans. Entertainment and activities. skokie.org.

Sept. 6

Rosh Hashanah Service: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6. Celebrate the New Year, 5782, with Bnai Chai's havurah at Caruso Middle School, 1801 Montgomery Road, Deerfield. Led by Rabbi Jonathan Ginsburg and Cantorial Soloist, Dr. Sanford Finkel. Our service is joyful and participatory, in Hebrew and English, with much singing. Bnai Chai is a Jewish friendship circle (not a congregation and not affiliated with any formal movement) that meets regularly for services and social gatherings. For tickets and more information, visit bnaichai.org/high-holiday-tickets/ or call Donna Behm at (773) 401-2416.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore Café Conversation Matin: Virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. Listening in French is encouraged; all levels are welcome. For more information and the meeting link: RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore or write to info@AFnorthshore.org. AFnorthshore.org.

Sept. 7

Rosh Hashanah Service: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 7. Celebrate the New Year, 5782, with Bnai Chai's havurah at Caruso Middle School 1801 Montgomery Road, Deerfield. Led by Rabbi Jonathan Ginsburg and Cantorial Soloist, Dr. Sanford Finkel. Our service is joyful and participatory, in Hebrew and English, with much singing. Bnai Chai is a Jewish friendship circle (not a congregation and not affiliated with any formal movement) that meets regularly for services and social gatherings. For tickets and more information, visit bnaichai.org/high-holiday-tickets/ or call Donna Behm at (773) 401-2416.

Read It, Make It: Virtually from 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Glenview Public Library. Listen to a favorite children's book and then make a craft inspired by the story. Kit pickup begins one week before program date. Email a photo of your finished creation to youthdesk@glenviewpl.org. Register: bit.ly/read-make-sep.

Senior Polka Association Monthly Meeting: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Lone Tree Manor, 7730 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Senior Polka Association meets the first Tuesday of each month. Live music, followed by cake, coffee and bingo. Yearly membership 10. For information, call Richard at (847) 209-1385.

Medicare Part D Drug Plan: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. If you are thinking about selecting or are currently on a Medicare Supplement Plan, join to learn more about the importance of having a Medicare Part D Drug Plan. This is an educational seminar; nobody will be selling insurance. Free and open to the public. nsymca.org.

Book Release Party: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Good Grapes, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. Celebrate Evanston-based Jarrett Dapier's debut picture book, "Jazz for Lunch," at this event, recommended for all ages -- children to adults. Outdoors, with wine and snacks, plus nonalcoholic drinks. Free; registration required: eventbrite.com/e/book-release-party-for-jazz-for-lunch-with-jarrett-dapier-tickets-167527490233.

Crafternoon!: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. No school today? Join for an afternoon of crafting fun. Stay the whole time or drop in when you'd like. winnetkalibrary.org.

Sept. 8

Community Solar in Glencoe: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Glencoe Public Library. Learn how to save money on your electric bill while reducing your carbon footprint. Discuss the village's partnership with mc2, a large-scale community solar project that does not involve solar rooftop panels on your residence. Co-sponsored with the Glencoe Village Sustainability Taskforce. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Cloud Storage: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Glenview Public Library. What is "cloud" storage and how does it work? Learn about storing your files and pictures digitally. Program presented virtually via Zoom. Register to get the Zoom link: bit.ly/GPL-cloud2.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the monthly Great Books Discussion Group where readers of great works discuss big questions and their answers in a friendly, welcoming setting. The September discussion title will be "Gulliver's Travels" by Jonathan Swift. Moderated by Michael Bartlett, journalist/editor and Glenview resident. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own materials. glenviewpl.org.

Welcome to High School: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. An Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) representative teaches tweens and teens the importance of preparing for college during their high school years. For grades seven through 10. Register: bit.ly/GPL-HS.

Twenty-first Star Chapter NSDAR Meeting: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Park Ridge Country Club, 636 N. Prospect, Park Ridge. The Twenty-first Star Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its first meeting of the NSDAR year 2021-22. $24. ildar.org/chapters/21star/index.html.

Kids Book Chat -- Banned Books: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Skokie Public Library. Youth librarians chat on Facebook Live about banned books, designed for all ages. skokielibrary.info.

LitLounge: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Skokie Public Library. Discuss "Everywhere You Don't Belong," Gabriel Bump's coming-of-age story about growing up on the South Side of Chicago. This title is available as an eBook and audiobook through Hoopla. Held in partnership with Morton Grove Public Library. Register for Zoom link: skokielibrary.info.

Nature Play: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Young children and their caregivers are invited to explore nature in the North Courtyard. Be prepared to dig in and get your hands messy. For kids ages 2-6. All participants must follow the library's pandemic safety guidance. Registration required every week: skokielibrary.info.

Calvin Can't Fly ASL Storybook Screening: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. See the picture book Calvin Can't Fly come to life with American Sign Language, music, sound effects and animation. wilmette.libnet.info/event/5379892.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore's Brush Up Your French Fall Session: Virtually at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 8. Virtual Alliance Française du N Shore's Brush Up Your French Class begins Intermediate French class led by Mme Ann Koller from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17. afnorthshore.org/courses.htm or education@AFnorthshore.org. Class fee: $150-$165. education@AFnorthshore.org.

Medicare 101: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Medicare can be confusing. Medicare Solutions Network will present a free educational seminar to get you up to speed on what Medicare covers, what it doesn't and your potential out of pocket exposure. Discuss supplements, advantage plans, Part D prescription coverage and cost saving strategies for the years ahead. Whether you are currently enrolled in Medicare, will be enrolling in the future, or are helping a loved one, this seminar is for you. This program will be on-site at the Winnetka library branch. winnetkalibrary.libcal.com/event/8038162.

True Story -- Nonfiction Book Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. This hybrid event takes place on Zoom and in person. Explore critically acclaimed nonfiction books to find out for yourself that sometimes fact truly is stranger than fiction. This month's selection: "Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty" by Patrick Radden Keefe. winnetkalibrary.libcal.com/event/8057027.