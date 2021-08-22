The Week That Was: Wayne dog-killing case passed on, gunfire in Northwest suburbs

Kane County sheriff's detectives have finished their investigation into the fatal shooting of a dog by the husband of Wayne's village president, and they have turned their findings over to Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser to review. Mosser and her staff will determine whether to file criminal charges against Hal Phipps, husband of Village President Eileen Phipps.

A former Vernon Hills deputy police chief charged in March with falsifying traffic tickets to divert more than $4,000 in state grant money to himself has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Patrick Zimmerman, 51, admitted to one count of theft for the falsification of records. He will not serve any prison or jail time but will pay $4,365.29 in restitution to Vernon Hills and complete 50 hours of public service.

Aurora will soon have two Lou Malnati's Pizzerias. The Northbrook-based restaurant chain plans to open a second Aurora location north of I-88 at 2365 N. Farnsworth Ave. tentatively on Monday.

Expanded Sunset Pavilion in Lake Zurich

A new brick patio will be built at the popular Sunset Pavilion at Breezewald Park this fall as part of a new five-year lease agreement approved by the Lake Zurich village board Monday. The patio will offer additional seating and a fire pit so guests can enjoy the space when it is chilly.

Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows police are investigating whether two shootings early Sunday morning that left a home and vehicles damaged might be related. Authorities said about nine shots were fired about 5:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of St. James Street in Rolling Meadows. Then at least four shots were fired about 15 minutes later about a mile away on the 100 block of South Reuter Drive in Arlington Heights.

Late Thursday, police were called to the 400 block of Pleasant Run Drive in Wheeling for reports of gunfire directed at individuals sitting in an SUV in the parking lot of an adjacent apartment complex. The shots struck the SUV and nearby buildings, but two people sitting in the vehicle were uninjured, police said.

A planning and architectural firm has been hired to develop promotional strategies for Wheeling's famed Restaurant Row. As part of the study, the Lakota Group also will determine if an oft-discussed public riverwalk can be built along the Des Plaines River, which runs parallel to the Milwaukee Avenue dining district.

The week ahead: Schaumburg COVID relief

Schaumburg trustees are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a plan to spend the first half of the nearly $10 million the village expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act. Under a plan informally agreed to last week, about $2 million will fund residential road improvements, while another $1.25 million will pay for the renovation of a lounge at the village-owned convention center.

The week ahead: Gardening advice

The Long Grove Park District is partnering with the University of Illinois Extension for a presentation on planting spring flower bulbs in early fall at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Reed-Turner Nature Center, 3849 Old McHenry Road. The program fee is $5. Call (847) 438-4743 or email syoung@lgparks.org to register.

The week ahead: DC Cook building razing

Demolition is scheduled to begin Monday on the DC Cook office building in Elgin. Despite efforts by neighbors to halt the demolition, the fate of the 120-year-old building was sealed a few weeks ago when the company and the city couldn't come to an agreement on a purchase price and no other buyer had made an acceptable offer. The building has been vacant since 1995.

The week ahead: Vote to reestablish commission

The Glen Ellyn village board on Monday will vote to reestablish a community relations commission of nine members. The commission was originally created in 1975 to address issues related to fair housing. The new panel will focus on efforts related to diversity, equality, equity, and inclusion. Two of the nine volunteer members will be students.