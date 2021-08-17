Lou Malnati's to open second Aurora location Monday

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria has an existing location at 1720 N. Orchard Road in Aurora. A second Aurora location is set to open later this month at 2365 N. Farnsworth Ave. Courtesy of Al Benson

Lou Malnati's plans to open a second Aurora location later this month at 2365 N. Farnsworth Ave. It's to be another carryout, curbside pickup and delivery-only location. Courtesy of Lou Malnati's

Aurora will soon have two Lou Malnati's Pizzerias.

The Northbrook-based restaurant chain specializing in deep dish pizza plans to open a second Aurora location north of I-88 at 2365 N. Farnsworth Ave. The tentative opening date is Monday, Aug. 23.

The new Lou Malnati's is approximately 1,900 square feet and will only offer takeout, curbside pickup and delivery service. The existing Aurora location at 1720 N. Orchard Road also offers takeout, curbside pickup and delivery service only.

"This new location allows us to deliver to the Aurora customers on the east side of the Fox River a little more efficiently, a little faster," said Sasha Milosavljevich, Lou Malnati's chief real estate officer.

Lou Malnati's also operates full-service and sit-down restaurants, typically in tourist-heavy zones like Chicago. Though the new Aurora Lou Malnati's is near the Chicago Premium Outlets, which attracts many luxury-brand bargain hunters, the company opted not to build a sit-down location.

"We're seeing people coming back out to the full-service restaurants," Milosavljevich said. "But the carry-outs are faster to open in terms of a construction timeline."

When asked if the decision was a reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic when many restaurants reduced indoor dining in favor of more contactless customer service, Milosavljevich demurred.

"Delivery and carry out is something we did way before the pandemic happened," Milosavljevich said. "But during the pandemic, the customers really told us that pizza really became a staple."

Lou Malnati's plans to employ up to 40 workers for its second Aurora location. Delivery drivers, kitchen crew and phone staff are still being sought.

The company operates more than 60 other locations in the Chicago area and Wisconsin, Indiana and Arizona. Lou Malnati's is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary and touts its second-generation family ownership led by Lou Malnati's son, Marc Malnati.

"We're excited to bring our authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to Aurora on Farnsworth and serve more of the vibrant Aurora community," Malnati said in a statement. "We're grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response of customers who love our food, family and hospitality."